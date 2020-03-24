When Karisma Kapoor Was Put On Sale By Husband Sanjay Kapur On Her Honeymoon

Marriage With Sanjay Kapur

After the breakup with Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. Karisma was the second wife of Sanjay. Though it was a love marriage, Karisma faced a lot of trouble since the initial days of her marriage.

It Begins With Abuse

In old interviews, Karisma Kapoor claimed that since the beginning only, Sanjay Kapur was abusive. Apart from her husband, Lolo also claimed that her in-laws too used to torture her.

Miserable Honeymoon

Karisma Kapoor revealed that on her honeymoon, her husband's friend auctioned her. Isn't it shocking? In a statement, Lolo stated that he set her for saleand after that, the problems started evolving between them.

Infidelity

Karisma Kapoor has also disclosed that even after getting married to her, her husband, Sanjay Kapur maintained a physical relationship with his first wife. He was also in a live-in relationship with her. When Karisma confronted him, he abused her.

Domestic Violence During Pregnancy

Karisma Kapoor also had to face trauma during her pregnancy days. She told that when she was pregnant, her mother-in-law gifted her a dress which she wasn't able to wear because of her pregnancy. But she was physically abused by her mother-in-law and Sanjay. Shockingly, Sanjay also slapped her.

Divorce & Life With Kids

After facing domestic violence even during pregnancy, Karisma divorced Sanjay in 2012. Karisma has 2 kids - daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor from ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. After divorce, Karisma lost all faith in marriage and decided to devote all her time for her beautiful kids. Her kids were also spotted at Sanjay Kapur's third wedding with Priya Sachdev.