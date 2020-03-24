When Karisma Kapoor Was Put On Sale By Husband Sanjay Kapur On Her Honeymoon

    For Quick Alerts
      Karisma Kapoor, who ruled the era of 90s in Bollywood, recently made her debut on the digital platform with Ekta Kapoor produced ALTBalaji and ZEE5's web series, Mentalhood. Karisma aka Lolo, has given many big hits in her career like Raja Babu (1993), Coolie No. 01 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and others. But on the other side, she has seen a very bad phase in her personal life.

      Karisma Kapoor

      Karisma was in a relationship with Abhishek Bachchan. The duo also got engaged but things went wrong between them as they later broke up with each other.

      Marriage With Sanjay Kapur

      After the breakup with Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. Karisma was the second wife of Sanjay. Though it was a love marriage, Karisma faced a lot of trouble since the initial days of her marriage.

      It Begins With Abuse

      In old interviews, Karisma Kapoor claimed that since the beginning only, Sanjay Kapur was abusive. Apart from her husband, Lolo also claimed that her in-laws too used to torture her.

      Miserable Honeymoon

      Karisma Kapoor revealed that on her honeymoon, her husband's friend auctioned her. Isn't it shocking? In a statement, Lolo stated that he set her for saleand after that, the problems started evolving between them.

      Infidelity

      Karisma Kapoor has also disclosed that even after getting married to her, her husband, Sanjay Kapur maintained a physical relationship with his first wife. He was also in a live-in relationship with her. When Karisma confronted him, he abused her.

      Domestic Violence During Pregnancy

      Karisma Kapoor also had to face trauma during her pregnancy days. She told that when she was pregnant, her mother-in-law gifted her a dress which she wasn't able to wear because of her pregnancy. But she was physically abused by her mother-in-law and Sanjay. Shockingly, Sanjay also slapped her.

      Divorce & Life With Kids

      After facing domestic violence even during pregnancy, Karisma divorced Sanjay in 2012. Karisma has 2 kids - daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor from ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. After divorce, Karisma lost all faith in marriage and decided to devote all her time for her beautiful kids. Her kids were also spotted at Sanjay Kapur's third wedding with Priya Sachdev.

      Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood is the story of mothers who face challenges of parenting in today's era. She plays a harried mother of three school-going kids on the show. The show also stars Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and others.

