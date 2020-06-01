When A Miffed Lara Dutta Slammed A Reporter For Comparing Her With Priyanka Chopra!

Here’s What Lara Said..

Lara said, "What do you want? You want two girls to be clones of each other? If one goes left, the other one should go left as well? If one goes right then I should too? Why are you proud of us as Indians? If you want both the girls should walk the same path then what is so special about us?"

Lara Maintained Everyone Is Happy In Their Lives

Lara further added that be it her, Akshay or Priyanka, they all are happy with their career graphs and said, "Do we not look happy to you? Then why do you want all of us to be like each other?"

Just Like Lara, Even Dia Mirza Had Praised PeeCee

Earlier, Dia Mirza has also spoken about Priyanka and Lara and said, "I'm so proud of her. I think our journey is a great example to give because if you look at Lara, Priyanka and Me, I think we are individuals who have defined our own path."

"We have done exactly what our individuality has determined for us. Priyanka is doing well in acting. Lara is enjoying motherhood and doing films, and we are not kind of envious about it."

Dia Had Further Added…

"If you listen to what Priyanka says, she would say the same thing, as would Lara. We are all an outcome of what we call, ‘what we have chosen for ourselves'. We are just as liberated as we can be by the ideas that we have of ourselves and as stunted as an idea of ourselves," added Dia Mirza.