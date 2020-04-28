Throwback: When Maanayata Dutt Lashed Out At Sanjay Dutt's Sisters For Publicly Humiliating Her!

Maanayata Slammed Sanjay's Sisters

Reacting to the allegations leveled against her by Sanjay's sisters, Maanayata was quoted as saying by the news agency in 2009, "I know, but what I want to say is that I've the right to live with my husband the way I want to. It doesn't matter whether it's a prostitute or a princess, a wife has certain rights in her husband's home. I'm not a man living in a woman's house."

Sanjay & Maanayata Had A Tough Time To Make His Sisters Accept Her

Speaking about it, the star wife said, "Sanju knows I've tried to do as much in my capacity to find acceptance with his sisters. Beyond that, he wouldn't like me to push myself to try any further. Neither would I."

Sanjay Dutt's Friends Hated Maanayata For This Reason

"Sanjay never understood the nitty-gritty of finances. And if he hasn't accumulated a huge bank balance, it isn't because he hasn't earned money. He did, but he lost all of it. There were too many people around him trying to use him. I came like a barricade in Sanju's life to stand between him and those who want to use him. Naturally, these fair-weather friends resent me. I spoilt their party, you see," Maanayata said in the same interview.

She Refused To Expose The Names Of People Who Were Mishandling Dutt's Finances

"I wouldn't like to name them, but some people for whom Sanju was taking on unnecessary expenses have been stopped. Sanju was implementing financial responsibilities that were not his. That has also made some people hate me. But his finances were being handled by the wrong people. There were so many irregularities in his accounts. If I open my mouth about it, no one will be spared."

Cut To Present

Sanjay and Maanayata are a happy family now, and Maanya shares a warm equation with her hubby's sisters. In fact, the couple even attended Namrata Dutt and Kumar Gaurav's daughter, Siya's wedding in 2019.