THROWBACK: When Nargis Fakhri Got Upset About Her Link-Up Rumours With Ranbir And Shahid Kapoor!

When Nargis Fakhri Spoke About Her Equation With Ranbir Kapoor

Nargis's link-up rumours with him surfaced when she made her Bollywood debut with him in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. Later, in an interview with Filmfare, she opened up about her equation with Ranbir and said, "I don't think it's possible to keep in touch with people after your movie is over. See, you have your own set of friends. It's not like he was my childhood friend, who I'd run to for everything. But when I first came here, he was a good friend. He helped me adjust. Imtiaz (Ali) did too. But now they've gone, they're busy with their lives as I am with mine."

She Was Also Rumoured To Have An Affair With Shahid Kapoor During Phata Poster Nikla Hero

"Apparently, in a matter of a month, I was living in with two people. And someone even said that my mom came down to meet my live-in boyfriend. The truth is, my mother has never been to India. I can show you her passport. These are people that are acquaintances. Shahid and I danced together at an awards show. That's all. Being a friend means someone who has been there for you, someone whose shoulder you can cry on. The term friendship should mean much more than just hanging out together," the actress clarified to the magazine.

Finally, Nargis Decided To Take Her Link-Up Reports With A Pinch Of Salt

"It's (rumours) not true and it makes things worse. It's upsetting and unfortunate. It was sad. I stopped reading newspapers. I started questioning other stories... All of it is true or not. I started going crazy. But I am no more sad now. I have learnt to understand that is the way it is. You can't stop it. You either cry over or not," Nargis told PTI in 2013.

Nargis Fakhri's Personal Life Continued To Hit The News

After her link-up with Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, the actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with Uday Chopra. However, they never spoke about it publicly. In December 2007, Nargis started seeing American director Matt Alonzo. But soon, things didn't work out between them, and they decided to go their separate ways.

Cut To Present

Nargis Fakhri is reportedly single, and is currently in Los Angeles, USA amid the lockdown. In a recent interview, she mentioned that she has been on a spiritual sabbatical, prioritizing her health and living her life to its fullest potential. She said that she misses working in Bollywood and would love to keep doing films. The actress also revealed that she will return back to India once the Novel Coronavirus threat is over. Nargis was last seen in Sachiin Joshi's 2019 horror film Amavas.