When Nargis Fakhri Slammed Haters By Saying, ‘My Butt Is Bigger Than My Lips’

Nargis Fakhri On Alleged Relationship With Uday Chopra

A few years ago, reports were stating that Nargis Fakhri was in a relationship Yash Chopra's younger son Uday Chopra. Their social media PDA proved that there was something brewing between the two. However, she never accepted her affair. Speaking about it, Nargis told Filmfare, "I have met his dad (Yash Chopra) on several occasions at different gatherings. But I haven't gone to his house for dinner or anything. These stories are so baseless." Nargis and Uday broke up in 2017 and she is now in a relationship with filmmaker Matt Alonzo.

When Nargis Fakhri Was Judged On Reports

Nargis Fakhri was very disturbed on being judged based on reports published in news portals. Speaking about that, she said, "This stuff used to bother me earlier. There were times when I'd really get upset. C'mon, no one wants to seem like a slut. You know what sucks when I meet someone and they judge me because of what they've read about me. It kind of ruins your life a little bit."

Nargis Fakhri Said Her Butt Is Bigger Than Lips

Nargis Fakhri was in the news for her big lips rather than acting. The Madras Café actress gave a befitting reply to haters who commented on her lips. She said, "Well, I don't know what to say to that. Seriously. (Pauses) If I had really big boobs, people would talk about my boobs. I guess they haven't seen my butt. It's really big too. But it was well hidden in those Patiala salwars that I wore in Rockstar. If they saw my bum, which is bigger than my lips, they'd only be talking about that. Because I was covered throughout the film, they couldn't pick on anything else. So I don't really care about all this. Thank God they didn't say anything about my nose! I actually have a complex about my nose."

Future Projects

Nargis Fakhri will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz, which is being helmed by Girish Malik. The film also stars Rahul Dev, Pransh Chopra and Humayoon Shams Khan. The makers shot the film in Afghanistan and it will be released this year.