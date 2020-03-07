Was Priyanka Chopra The Most Hated Woman In Bollywood? Here's How She Had Reacted To This Allegation

PeeCee's Befitting Reply

In 2012, when PeeCee was asked if she's the most hated woman in Bollywood, she had said, "I believe I'm interesting and that's why I get spoken about. I think the gossip around me is a result of the fact that I'm a very private person. I just won't discuss my personal life in the media."

Priyanka Used To Follow Big B's Words

In the same interview, PeeCee had said that she was inspired from Amitabh Bachchan's words and had said, "Amitabh Bachchan said something in a very early interview, and I've built my career on it. 'The amount of time you're on the screen doesn't matter. What matters is what you do when you're on the screen.'I was only part of eight scenes in Kaminey, but they were impactful."

Cut To Present..

Priyanka is currently happily married to Nick Jonas and be it on professional front or personal front, she is in a very happy space. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Though the film tanked at the box office, PeeCee had heaped praise on her acting chops.

What's Next For PeeCee?

Priyanka will be next seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. The White Tiger is a Netflix series, based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the series also stars newcomer Adarsh Gourav.