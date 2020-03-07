Was Priyanka Chopra The Most Hated Woman In Bollywood? Here's How She Had Reacted To This Allegation
Today, Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular faces of India! From the way she has chosen amazing scripts in Bollywood to the way she has left an impact in Hollywood, everything about PeeCee is commendable. From girls to women, everyone admires her and wants to be like her - confident and effin' gorgeous. However, life wasn't the same for Priyanka eight years ago!
We have gotten our hands on a throwback interview of Priyanka Chopra, wherein she was asked by the GQ magazine if she is the 'most hated' woman in Bollywood. You will be blown away with Priyanka's befitting reply!
PeeCee's Befitting Reply
In 2012, when PeeCee was asked if she's the most hated woman in Bollywood, she had said, "I believe I'm interesting and that's why I get spoken about. I think the gossip around me is a result of the fact that I'm a very private person. I just won't discuss my personal life in the media."
Priyanka Used To Follow Big B's Words
In the same interview, PeeCee had said that she was inspired from Amitabh Bachchan's words and had said, "Amitabh Bachchan said something in a very early interview, and I've built my career on it. 'The amount of time you're on the screen doesn't matter. What matters is what you do when you're on the screen.'I was only part of eight scenes in Kaminey, but they were impactful."
Cut To Present..
Priyanka is currently happily married to Nick Jonas and be it on professional front or personal front, she is in a very happy space. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Though the film tanked at the box office, PeeCee had heaped praise on her acting chops.
What's Next For PeeCee?
Priyanka will be next seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. The White Tiger is a Netflix series, based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the series also stars newcomer Adarsh Gourav.
