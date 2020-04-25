Anushka Sharma Is My Girlfriend; I Will Break Your Nose: When Ranveer Singh Warned A Flirtatious Guy

Since nothing much is happening in Bollywood, we have decided to dig out some interesting interviews/statements/pictures of our favourite celebs to entertain our lovely readers. Today's feature is all about Ranveer Singh's surprising statement, which the actor had made in 2011, when a guy tried to flirt with Anushka Sharma.

According to Hindustan Times, Ranveer had not only warned the guy to mind his language but also admitted that Anushka is his girlfriend. According to the leading daily, the Bajirao Mastani actor walked up to the fan and said, "Mind your language. She (Anushka) is my girlfriend. I will break your nose."

Interestingly, Ranveer and Anushka had never admitted to the press that they were dating and always maintained that they are 'just friends'. However, this incident tells a totally different story about their proximity. Reportedly, all was okay between Ranveer and Anushka till Deepika Padukone made an entry in the former's life.

Ranveer Singh's Embarrassing Moment Goes Viral; The Actor Trips Inside A Dhol While Dancing On Stage

Rumours had it that Ranveer's proximity to Deepika was one of the major reasons behind his break up with Anushka. Till date, Ranveer and Anushka have done three films together- Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Cut to present, Ranveer is happily married to Deepika, while Anushka to Virat Kohli. Ranveer and Anushka have also left their past in the past and are very cordial with each other.

Whoever said that exes can't be friends, needs to look at Anushka and Ranveer!

Watch Anushka Sharma Crash Virat Kohli's Live Session With Hilarious Comment