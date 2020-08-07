Rhea Chakraborty: Mahesh Bhatt Is The Youngest, Craziest & The Most Energetic Man I Know [Throwback]
We don't need to mention about the hatred actress Rhea Chakraborty has been receiving from the last two months owing to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. While some blamed the Jalebi actress for Sushant's deteriorated mental and physical health, others refused to believe that Sushant died by suicide and slammed Rhea for hiding the truth behind his death. Apart from Rhea, there is one more name, which is constantly being trashed by the netizens, and it's none other than, Mahesh Bhatt.
Now, a video of Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt is going viral on the internet, wherein the former can be heard boasting about the latter.
Rhea On Mahesh Bhatt
The video is probably from Jalebi promotion days. In the video, Rhea can be heard saying, "He (Mahesh Bhatt) is the youngest man I know. He's the youngest, craziest and the most energetic man I know."
Rhea-Mahesh Bhatt's Video Gets Slammed
The video is going viral for all the wrong reasons, as the netizens are unhappy with Rhea's remarks on Mahesh Bhatt. They say that the video makes them feel uncomfortable for some reason.
Rhea: The Target Of Trolls, Memes & Sushant's Fans
Apart from being trolled and slammed, many netizens are using cuss words for Rhea, and leaving no stone unturned to shame the actress left, right and centre.
For the unversed, things got worse for Rhea when Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her, accusing her of cheating, swindling money from Sushant's account, distancing Sushant from his family and destroying his life.
CBI Files Case Against Rhea
Yesterday, CBI re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and 3 others on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on KK Singh's complaint.
Rhea Chakraborty Had Accused Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Of Molesting Her, Says Lawyer