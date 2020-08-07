Rhea Chakraborty: Mahesh Bhatt Is The Youngest, Craziest & The Most Energetic Man I Know [Throwback]

Rhea On Mahesh Bhatt

The video is probably from Jalebi promotion days. In the video, Rhea can be heard saying, "He (Mahesh Bhatt) is the youngest man I know. He's the youngest, craziest and the most energetic man I know."

Rhea-Mahesh Bhatt's Video Gets Slammed

The video is going viral for all the wrong reasons, as the netizens are unhappy with Rhea's remarks on Mahesh Bhatt. They say that the video makes them feel uncomfortable for some reason.

Rhea: The Target Of Trolls, Memes & Sushant's Fans

Apart from being trolled and slammed, many netizens are using cuss words for Rhea, and leaving no stone unturned to shame the actress left, right and centre.

For the unversed, things got worse for Rhea when Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her, accusing her of cheating, swindling money from Sushant's account, distancing Sushant from his family and destroying his life.

CBI Files Case Against Rhea

Yesterday, CBI re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and 3 others on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on KK Singh's complaint.