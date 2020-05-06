    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      When Rishi Kapoor REPRIMANDED Priyanka Chopra And Said 'You're NOT A Brand Dear, You're An Actor'

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Rishi Kapoor is no more with us, but his memories are! It's been two days, since we lost him. However, we just can't stop thinking about him. Sometimes, we look at his old pictures and sometimes we go through his 'brutally honest' interviews. Having said that, Rishi Kapoor was one of the rare Bollywood stars, who never loved sugar-coated talks! He was all about speaking his heart/mind out without mincing his words.

      On that note, let us tell all of you that once, Rishi Kapoor had reprimanded Priyanka Chopra for calling herself a 'brand'.

      In her recent article, film critic Anupama Chopra revealed, "One year, I moderated a panel for NDTV about the movie business. At some point in the conversation, Priyanka Chopra, who was among the panelists, referred to herself as a brand. Rishi Sir immediately reprimanded her with, ‘You are an actor my dear. You are not a brand.'"

      In the same article, Anupama wrote, "Rishi Kapoor was, in equal parts, warm and intimidating, always ready to call out the bullshit."

      As we mentioned above, Rishi Kapoor was known for speaking his mind out. The actor always found the idea of sporting sunglasses in night 'weird'. He used to say how long actors/actresses can hide their wrinkles under the sunglasses. He was all about embracing the process of ageing gracefully, and preached the same to the industry.

      We would be lying if we say we won't miss his blunt tweets and witty replies to the trollers. His Twitter game was as amusing as him, and the more we realise that we won't get to see his tweets anymore, the more we miss the presence of Mr Kapoor!

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
