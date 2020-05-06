When Rishi Kapoor REPRIMANDED Priyanka Chopra And Said 'You're NOT A Brand Dear, You're An Actor'

When Mr Kapoor Reprimanded PeeCee

In her recent article, film critic Anupama Chopra revealed, "One year, I moderated a panel for NDTV about the movie business. At some point in the conversation, Priyanka Chopra, who was among the panelists, referred to herself as a brand. Rishi Sir immediately reprimanded her with, ‘You are an actor my dear. You are not a brand.'"

Anupama Chopra On Rishi Kapoor

In the same article, Anupama wrote, "Rishi Kapoor was, in equal parts, warm and intimidating, always ready to call out the bullshit."

When Rishi Kapoor Called Out Celebs For Sporting Sunglasses In Night

As we mentioned above, Rishi Kapoor was known for speaking his mind out. The actor always found the idea of sporting sunglasses in night 'weird'. He used to say how long actors/actresses can hide their wrinkles under the sunglasses. He was all about embracing the process of ageing gracefully, and preached the same to the industry.

We Will Miss Rishi Kapoor!

We would be lying if we say we won't miss his blunt tweets and witty replies to the trollers. His Twitter game was as amusing as him, and the more we realise that we won't get to see his tweets anymore, the more we miss the presence of Mr Kapoor!