When Rishi Kapoor Slammed Deepika Padukone And Sonam Kapoor For Taking A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor

When Sonam Took A Major Jibe At Ranbir

While speaking to Karan, Sonam had said, "Ranbir is a great friend but I don't know if he's a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don't know. I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long."

This statement of Sonam left Deepika in splits and the latter said laughingly, "Thank you!"

Just Like Sonam, Deepika Also Took A Pot-shot At Ranbir

It was rumoured that Ranbir had cheated on Deepika with Katrina Kaif and owing to the same reason, Deepika was never cordial with the latter.

So, when Deepika was asked what she would like to gift Ranbir, she said ‘a packet of condoms'. In the same chat show, Deepika also rated Ranbir ‘the least' on sex appeal.

Sonam & Deepika’s Jibes Didn’t Go Well With Rishi Kapoor

While speaking to a tabloid, Rishi Kapoor had slammed Deepika and Sonam and said, "Well to put things in the right perspective, all I can say is that with both the girls it is a case of sour grapes. I have known Sonam's father Anil for years. All I will say to the girls is: instead of doing all this, concentrate on your careers."

‘You Will Never See Ranbir Running Down Anyone’

Rishi Kapoor, who was extremely upset with Deepika and Sonam, had further added, "Why do you run shows that have so much gossip? I have done Koffee With Karan earlier with Neetu, my brothers and sister; there was great camaraderie and laughter on our show."

"We didn't run anyone down. I don't think you should encourage people to wash dirty linen in public. You will never see Ranbir running anyone down."

Rishi To Sonam & Deepika: Stop Giggling & Behave Maturely

Rishi Kapoor had further asserted that both Sonam and Deepika are like his children, and he doesn't want to get into fights with Anil Kapoor or Prakash Padukone because of these two girls.

"It just shows their (Deepika and Sonam) class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father`s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down," concluded Rishi Kapoor.