When Rishi Kapoor Slammed Vyjayanthimala For Denying Her Affair With Raj Kapoor: I Was Livid

When Raj Kapoor Got Involved With Vyjayanthimala…

Rishi Kapoor had written, "I was young when my father had an affair with Nargisji, and so was not affected by it. I don't remember feeling anything was amiss at home either. But I do remember moving into the Natraj Hotel on Marine Drive with my mom during the time Papa was involved with Vyjayanthimala. My mother had decided to put her foot down this time."

‘My Father Did All He Could To Woo My Mother Back’

The Chandni actor further added, "From the hotel, we shifted for two months into an apartment in Chitrakoot (the building still stands on the curve of Altamount Road). My father had bought the apartment for Mom and us. He did all he could to woo her back, but my mother wouldn't give in until he had ended that chapter of his life."

Rishi Kapoor Slammed Vyjayanthimala

While expressing his anger, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "In an interview published a few years ago, Vyjayanthimala denied ever having an affair with my father. She claimed that he had manufactured the romance because of his hunger for publicity. I was livid. How could she be so blasé; and pretend the affair never happened? She had no right to distort facts just because he was no longer around to defend the truth."

‘If Papa Had Been Alive, She Wouldn't Have Denied The Affair’

"When her book hit the stands, several friends in the media contacted me for my reaction and I told them exactly what I thought. With time though, my anger has ebbed. I've come to accept that people tend to gloss over uncomfortable facts for reasons of their own. But I can say with absolute certainty that if Papa had been alive, she wouldn't have denied the affair so blatantly or called him publicity hungry."