When Rishi Kapoor Slammed Vyjayanthimala For Denying Her Affair With Raj Kapoor: I Was Livid
Flashback Friday is here and we're all set to take you down memory lane. Recently, we lost Rishi Kapoor and since then, we can't stop reading his old interviews and checking out his rare pictures. While surfing the internet, we stumbled upon a few sensational statements about his father, Raj Kapoor. In his autobiography, KHULLAM KHULLA: RISHI KAPOOR UNCENSORED, Rishi Kapoor had openly written about his father's extra-marital affair with Nargis Dutt and Vyjayanthimala. Though, he didn't write much about Nargis Dutt, he had slammed Vyjayanthimala for denying her affair with his father. Read his revelations here..
When Raj Kapoor Got Involved With Vyjayanthimala…
Rishi Kapoor had written, "I was young when my father had an affair with Nargisji, and so was not affected by it. I don't remember feeling anything was amiss at home either. But I do remember moving into the Natraj Hotel on Marine Drive with my mom during the time Papa was involved with Vyjayanthimala. My mother had decided to put her foot down this time."
‘My Father Did All He Could To Woo My Mother Back’
The Chandni actor further added, "From the hotel, we shifted for two months into an apartment in Chitrakoot (the building still stands on the curve of Altamount Road). My father had bought the apartment for Mom and us. He did all he could to woo her back, but my mother wouldn't give in until he had ended that chapter of his life."
Rishi Kapoor Slammed Vyjayanthimala
While expressing his anger, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "In an interview published a few years ago, Vyjayanthimala denied ever having an affair with my father. She claimed that he had manufactured the romance because of his hunger for publicity. I was livid. How could she be so blasé; and pretend the affair never happened? She had no right to distort facts just because he was no longer around to defend the truth."
‘If Papa Had Been Alive, She Wouldn't Have Denied The Affair’
"When her book hit the stands, several friends in the media contacted me for my reaction and I told them exactly what I thought. With time though, my anger has ebbed. I've come to accept that people tend to gloss over uncomfortable facts for reasons of their own. But I can say with absolute certainty that if Papa had been alive, she wouldn't have denied the affair so blatantly or called him publicity hungry."
When we say Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind, we totally mean it! After all, how many times you have seen any actor talking about his/her parents' extra-marital affair so honestly?
Post Rishi Kapoor's demise, we are surely going to miss his blatant interviews!