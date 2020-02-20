Saif Ali Khan: Amrita Singh Was Never Compelled To Convert To Islam [Flashback]

Saif On Amrita Singh

While speaking about his ex-wife, Amrita Singh and her religious stand after marriage, Saif had said, "Yes. It's very much true. Dingy (Amrita Singh) was never compelled to either convert herself as a Muslim neither was she ever forced to practice and follow Islamic religion."

‘To Each His Own Religion’

The Hum Tum actor had further added, "So right from the beginning in our case it was like 'To each his own religion' and even when my kids Sara and Ibrahim were in their growing up stage I strictly followed the same principle."

Saif On Babysitting Sara & Ibrahim

Saif had also revealed that when Amrita Singh used to go for her regular prayer visits to the Gurudwara, he used to baby sit Sara and Ibrahim.

"But when we separated I was more worried about Sara and Ibrahim who were then in Dingy's custody but of course I had trusted her enough and was very sure Dingy will never try to influence them in any which way and certainly not as far as our religion is concerned," had said Saif.

Saif On Marrying Kareena

In the same interview, Saif was also asked about marrying Kareena (who was a Hindu Punjabi girl) and he had said, "It never made any difference then and it's not at all going to make any difference now as far as my firm religious beliefs are concerned. Period!"

Cut to present - Saif and Kareena are happy together and the duo has a cute son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Amrita, on the other side, preferred to stay single after divorcing Saif and is happy with her two kids - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.