When Salman Khan Had Thrashed Filmfare Awards: ‘Inka Magazine Bhi Hamare Dum Par Chalta Hai’

Netizens are upset with the winner list of 65th Filmfare awards, which took place in Guwahati on February 15, 2020. And amidst all the angry tweets with the hashtag #BoycottFilmfare, a throwback video of Salman Khan is going viral on the internet, wherein the superstar can be seen slamming the award functions brutally.

"People who don't have confidence in themselves they want awards. I'll take a national award that's prestigious but who cares about @filmfare jin logon ka magazine bhi hamare dum par chalta hai".-@BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #BoycottFilmFare @jiteshpillaai #FilmfareAward2020 pic.twitter.com/7Vi95WOA5A — Sardar Singh (@iSKsCombat_) February 16, 2020

Apparently, Salman had given this interview on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1997. He had said, "I think the people who don't have confidence in themselves want awards. I won't go up and pick Filmfare or any stupid award. National Award mile toh that's prestigious. That I'll go and pick."

"Filmfare ka magazine bhi hamare dum par chalta hai. Ke aapke interview pe aur stars ke interview pe jo magazine chal rahi hai wohi aapko bulate hai aur bolte hai ki they're going to give you an award. You come and perform."

"Then they send it to Pan Parag and Manikchand and we are like idiots.. suit-boot pehen ke baithe hai aur award le rahe hai. It is like tomorrow my driver, spotboy and my make-up man will say that baba aaj hum aapko award dete hai. That's stupid," had added Salman, while blasting the award functions.

Apart from Salman Khan, there are many stars including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who have stopped attending award ceremonies.

On a related note, Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha and will be seen next in Radhe and Kick 2.