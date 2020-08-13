Salman Khan On Being Called Arrogant: If I'm So Bad Then Why People Aren't Scared Of Me [Flashback]

Salman: Call Me Arrogant Or Whatever You Like

While speaking to VS Srinivasan, Salman had reacted to being called an arrogant actor, and said, "Call me arrogant or whatever you like. I am like this. I try and put forward myself very clearly. I am not scared of speaking the truth. I have been labelled arrogant by a section of the film press, especially those magazines which want me to run around them and accept whatever they write about me."

Salman Said Some Magazines Just Wanted To Use His Name

The Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya actor further added, "If I call you names, if I write rubbish about your family, will you like it? It can spoil your relationships with your colleagues and family and also land you in a soup. Just because somebody wants to sell his magazine, does it mean I should allow them to make use of me?"

'Do I Behave Like Real-Life Villains?'

Salman also asked the interviewer, "If I am so bad then why aren't people scared of me? Why do children run and come to me for autographs? Why don't parents hesitate to introduce me to their children? Do I behave like a real-life villain?"

Salman Revealed Who Were Scared Of Him

Salman further stated that only those people were scared of him who wrote rubbish about him, when he was going through a low phase. Salman admitted being rude to those people, and said that he was rude to them because of their own mistakes.

"Most of them were journalists who indulged in yellow journalism, and I refused to give them interviews," added Salman.

Salman: I'm A Man Of Principles

Salman concluded by saying, "Since I stopped entertaining them, they wrote a load of bullshit about me. Why should I take all that shit? I am a man who has his principles and will adhere to it."

Cut To Present, Salman Is Still Facing A Controversy

The actor has been constantly receiving flak, after some reports surfaced on the internet that his production house had banned Sushant Singh Rajput. While there are no proofs that such reports are true, but netizens are miffed with Salman, and are dissing the superstar for dominating the industry.

With respect to work, Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.