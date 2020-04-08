When Salman Khan Requested Govinda To Walk Out Of David Dhawan’s Judwaa & Give The Project To Him!

We have come across an old interview of Govinda, wherein the superstar had revealed that he was the first choice for David Dhawan's 1997 film, Judwaa. Surprised? So are we! Do you want to know how Salman Khan had grabbed the project? Keep reading..

According to Pinkvilla, Govinda had revealed the backstory of Judwaa and said, "I was at the top of my game at the time when a film called Banarasi Babu was being filmed. I was also working on Judwaa at that time. While the shooting for Judwaa was on, Salman Khan called me one night at around 2-3 am and asked me, 'Chichi Bhaiyya, how many hits will you give?' I asked him, 'Why, what happened?'"

"He said, 'The film which you are shooting right now - Judwaa - please withdraw yourself from the project and please give the movie to me. You also have to give me the director of the film. The producer of the film will also have to be the same, Sajid Nadiadwala.' So the film which had already gone on the floors was shelved right there and Salman took over the project."

However, Govinda also admitted that he never let any project come between his and Salman's friendship. The Coolie No. 1 actor also said that the entire Khan family treats him with utmost respect and just like Salman, he shares a great rapport with his brother, Sohail Khan, too.

Govinda was quoted as saying, "I was not a part of Judwaa, but I had started the project. The Khans have always been a family to me. Sohail Khan and me, we came upon this decision together. The love and feeling of togetherness that we shared was not affected due to films. Our work never got into the way of our personal relationships."

COVID-19 Relief: Salman Khan Begins Money Transfer For Bollywood's Daily Wage Earners

"Both Salman and Sohail have always spoken to me with the utmost respect and the reason for the same was never films. This is a protocol followed by everyone in the industry including our seniors. If a star has a hero within him, it reflects on the outside and Salman is one of those stars. God bless him," concluded Govinda.