When Salman Khan Turned Photographer For Hrithik Roshan And Clicked Amazing Shots Of Him [Unseen Pictures]

Hrithik's Unseen Pictures Go Viral

Today, Hrithik is considered as the Greek God of the industry, and guess what? We have found a couple of Hrithik's pictures on Twitter, which were clicked by none other than Salman Khan. These pictures are shared by a fan page of Salman Khan and it will surely make your jaws drop.

Is It Before KNPH Happened?

While we're not sure if these pictures are clicked by Salman before Hrithik made his grand debut, but we can't stop staring at these brilliant shots of the handsome hunk. Who would have thought that Salman is such an amazing photographer too!

Fun Fact About Hrithik

On an interesting note, did you know that Hrithik received over 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? We still remember how Hrithik became a star overnight, and not only girls, but boys also went crazy over him owing to his killer dance moves and toned body.

Hrithik Is Ageing Backwards

It's been twenty years since Hrithik made his grand debut, but even today, his looks are to die for. The actor recently featured in the film War and got everyone talking about his smoking hot look. No wonder why he's one of the most handsome actors of the world!