PICTURES: Assault By Salman Khan Or An Accident? When Aishwarya Rai Showed Up With A Fractured Hand

Aishwarya’s Controversial Pictures Landed On Internet

Soon, after breaking up with Salman, Aishwarya had broken her silence on closing her love chapter with Salman and claimed that he used to physically and mentally harass her and she couldn't bear his presence in her life anymore. Since then, Salman and Aishwarya have never seen each other eye-to-eye.

Having said that, a few old pictures of Aishwarya Rai are doing the rounds on social media, and believe us if we say it's highly controversial!

When Aishwarya Was Spotted With A Fractured Hand

In 2002, when Aishwarya Rai had graced an award show with a fractured hand, industry people couldn't stop hushing that Salman might be the reason behind her horrible condition.

Reportedly, a week before attending the Filmfare Awards, Aishwarya got embroiled into an ugly spat with Salman and at that time, many tabloids had reported that their fight ended on such a bad note that Salman ended up hurting Aishwarya physically.

Aishwarya, On The Other Hand Rubbished The Rumours And Revealed The Real Reason Behind Her Fractured Hand

While speaking to Filmfare after the award show, Aishwarya had said, "Why don't people believe that I fell down the stairs? The same media portrayed me as a strong woman. Now it wants to paint me as a helpless one. I would never tolerate nonsense behaviour."

"Nobody can act savagely with me. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger can get hurt in an accident. So, why can't I? I would have retaliated if I were physically attacked. This news is baseless. My silence has further fuelled the rumours. But I don't like to react on frivolous things," concluded the Taal actress.

Many Tabloids Refused To Believe Her Explanations

Despite Aishwarya's clarification, many tabloids used to report that Aishwarya was hiding the truth for reasons best known to her. Apart from Aishwarya's fractured hand, her tinted sunglasses at the award show also grabbed many eyeballs and left the industry puzzled about her spat with Salman.

While some believed Aishwarya, some thought otherwise!

Cut to present, both Salman and Aishwarya are leading a happy life. While Aishwarya is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan, Salman continues to be an eligible bachelor.