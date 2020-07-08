    Sushant Singh Rajput
      When Saroj Khan Criticised Farah Khan & Vaibhavi Merchant: They Don't Have Their Own Identities

      By Lekhaka
      The veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, is no more among us. She breathed her last on July 3 due to cardiac arrest. Today, we bring to you an old interview of Saroj Khan, which dates back to 2012, wherein she had shared her thoughts on the new-generation choreographers including Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant, Remo D'Souza, Bosco Ceasar and Ahmed Khan.

      Saroj Khan On New-Generation Choreographers

      When Saroj Khan was asked about how dance has changed over the years in the film industry, she told Rediff.com, "Dance has changed completely over the years. It does not have value. One dance movement is copied by all, whether it is Bosco-Ceasar, Shiamak Davar, Remo or others. They don't create the dance from the heart, they just watch others."

      Saroj Khan Criticised Farah & Vaibhavi

      While criticising Farah Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant's work, she had said that they have a few steps which they keep on repeating in all their songs. "They don't have their own identity. Only Chinni Prakash and Ahmed Khan have their own style," said Saroj Khan, who choreographed many iconic songs like ‘Dola Re Dola', ‘Dhak Dhak', ‘Chaney Ke Khet', ‘Hawa Hawai', etc.

      Saroj Khan: My All Songs Are Different

      While pointing out the differences between her choreography and theirs, Saroj Khan had said, "Look at my songs... they are all different because I choreograph according to the lyrics, and not the rhythm. Nowadays, dance choreographers don't compose dance. I compose all my dances. I teach my assistants the steps and they teach it to the actors during rehearsals. But when we are shooting, I dance and show the steps myself."

      She Further Added…

      "I know Vaibhavi Merchant does things like this. I had no work so my assistant went to her for a group dance and he told me that Vaibhavi puts on the music and asks all her assistants to dance their best steps, and she selects and says follow these steps for the song. Where has the creativity gone?"

      Saroj Khan's last choreographed song is ‘Tabah Ho Gaye' from Kalank, which features Madhuri Dixit Nene.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
