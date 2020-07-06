When Saroj Khan Slammed Chikni Chameli And Called Ganesh Acharya’s Choreography 'Vulgar'

Saroj Khan On Chikni Chameli

She said in an interview, "I thought Chikini Chameli was vulgar because he (Ganesh Acharya) emphasised too much on one hip movement and her bust. The song is not done like a lavaani. He went for out-and-out vulgarity."

Saroj Khan: Farah Can’t Dance

In the same interview, Saroj Khan also took a sly dig at Farah Khan and said, "Sheila Ki Jawani is better than Munni Badnam Hui. The song wasn't that good but the dance was better. That was the saving grace. Farah can't dance. She doesn't even know to give the count. Sheila Ki Jawani is better than the other item numbers."

Why Was Saroj Khan Miffed With Farah Khan?

Speaking about Farah Khan, Saroj Khan said, "Farah Khan did not choreograph Sheila Ki Jawani; (her assistant) Geeta Kapoor did. Farah Khan admits it. That's why when she took the award on stage she said, "Geeta, this is for you." Why couldn't she give the credit in the film credits?"

Saroj Khan: I Don’t Ask For Work

In the same interview, Saroj Khan also spoke about her personal life and said her life revolved around her family.

She said, "I don't attend parties. I don't socialise. I don't ask for work. I don't sit near the feet of any hero and tell him I made a film and have losses of Rs 8 crore please give me work."