When Shah Rukh Khan Became A Victim Of Depression In 2008; The Reason Is Actually Very Disturbing!

When SRK Fell Into Depression

In 2010, while speaking to a media agency, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about his recovery and said, "I feel so much healthy and refreshed from within - due to the injury and the suffering I had got into a depression mode but now I am out of it. I feel happy and boosted with energy."

SRK Also Spoke About How He Is Bad At Being Vocal About His Feelings

In the same interview, the Raees actor said that unlike his on-screen characters, he isn't very outspoken in real life. "I am a different person in my films; I am very vocal and expressive in them, but in my personal life I am a very weird person. I face difficulty when I have to express my innermost feelings. I am very shy, quiet and reclusive as an individual," he said.

"It is not something I am proud of but I lack in the art of expressing my love, my friendship, my anger, my apologies, which people misinterpret at times," said SRK.

SRK On Being Compared To Other Stars, All The Time

In the same interview, SRK also stated that he hardly gets fazed when the media keeps comparing him to other stars. He said, "I am always compared; that is a part of my life. A newcomer comes I am compared; anybody does a film which is a bigger hit, I am compared; anybody does a lesser film, still I am compared. So comparisons don't bother me now."

Cut To Present..

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. The film tanked at the box office and ever since its failure, the actor has not taken up any new project. Fans have been desperately waiting for SRK's announcement but their anticipation has been going in vain from the past one year.