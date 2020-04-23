When Shah Rukh Khan Regretted Playing Brother To 'World's Most Beautiful' Aishwarya Rai!
We're sure you folks won't deny that Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make a stunning couple on the big screen! Strangely, the two superstars shared screen space together in very few films. Well, it's not just us, even Shah Rukh Khan rues never getting an opportunity to romance the former beauty queen in his trademark style.
Few years back, when King Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan happened to share the stage at a star-studded award ceremony, the former had some confessions to make about working with the 'world's most beautiful' woman.
SRK On Playing Aishwarya's Brother In Josh
While presenting the award to Aishwarya, Shah Rukh Khan said in a jest, "I have been very unlucky with Aishwarya. Its a shame that in our first film (Josh), Aishwarya, the most beautiful woman in the world, in the universe and even beyond on all the planets, was my sister. She played my twin sister and people even told me that we look alike. I am still living in this misunderstanding that though I played her brother, I at least look like her."
SRK's Tragic Love Story With Aishwarya In Devdas
Recalling his love story with Aishwarya in Devdas, SRK said, "Everything was in place but I left her and when I returned, she had left me. I have been very lucky that I never got the opportunity where she could love me, I could love her (on screen)."
On Romancing 'Ghost' Aishwarya Rai
Speaking about their third film Mohabbatein, King Khan said, "In Mohabattein, she was a ghost, I simply thought that we could do a normal film with love after playing siblings."
Ae Romance Hai Mushkil
In 2018, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which he played ex-husband to Aishwarya's poetess Saba. The superstar has a brief scene in the film in which he is seen dishing out some advice on 'ek tarfa pyaar' to Ranbir's Ayan.
Well, we just hope that somebody offers SRK and Aishwarya a full-fledged romantic film! Are the directors listening?
SRK And Aishwarya Share A Great Equation In Real Life
"We have now become parents and meet outside our children's school when we pick up our kids," said SRK at the same award ceremony.
After apologizing for not attending her daughter Aaradhya's birthday party but mentioning that his younger son AbRam had attended the bash and thought Amitabh Bachchan was his grandfather too, he continued, "I am sorry my son made your father-in-law my papa, I have a working problem with her (Aishwarya)."
