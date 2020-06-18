When Sushant Singh Rajput Brought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Katrina Kaif Together!

This Picture Is One Of A Kind!

It's known to all that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif have a common past- Salman Khan. The duo was never seen together until Sushant posed for a picture with them at Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash. We still remember how the picture went viral on social media like a wildfire!

Apart from them, one can also spot Madhuri Dixit Nene and Urvashi Rautela in the picture.

Sushant-Aishwarya's Another Lovely Picture

Here's yet another picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushant Singh Rajput, enjoying the party like never before at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash.

Sushant's Demise Has Left His Fans Missing The Actor Day & Night

It's indeed sad to see a young and talented actor take such a drastic step. Even though Sushant is no more among us, his fans will always keep him alive in their memories.

In fact, many fans of Sushant have vowed to watch his upcoming film, Dil Bechara in the theatre.

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara will be the last film of Sushant. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and it also casts Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The film is based on the English novel 'Fault In Our Stars' by John Green.

Earlier, it was supposed to release on May 8, but owing to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, the film's release was pushed to further date. Makers are yet to announce, whether they will release the film in theatre or on a digital platform.