When Sushant Singh Rajput Had Said, ‘I Want To Fail Again And Again’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more among us. He breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and left the entire nation puzzled with his sudden demise. It's been more than five months since he left us, but his fans still go back to his old pictures, videos and interviews while reminiscing about him.

Today, we bring to you an old interview of Sushant that dates back to 2017, wherein the actor had addressed the importance of failure in his life. Sushant gave this interview after the release of Raabta, that tanked at the box office.

When Sushant was asked how he reacted to Raabta's massive failure at the box office, he had told Man's World, "I want to fail, again and again. I think we are too cautious and careful. We need to make some room for failure, but for the right reasons. I want to try new things every time. That's my high. When you consistently do that, you might not know how to, and might stumble or fail, but that's okay."

"No matter what happens on the Friday of my release, I'm mentally back to this excited, neutral state by Monday. Acting is what I enjoy doing, and not necessarily what I'm supposed to do, so I don't feel the need to be cautious. The 'why' of doing what I do is nonnegotiable and will never change," had added Sushant.

When Sushant was asked if he learnt any lesson from his failures, he had said, "Yes, that there are no lessons to learn. I'm not here to accumulate money or count the number of hit films under my belt. There are no takeaways."

Getting teary-eyed while reading his old interview? So are we!

