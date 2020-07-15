When Sushant Singh Rajput Held A Baby In His Arms In NYC & Couldn’t Stop Blessing Him With A Poem

Sushant’s Picture From His Insta Gallery

In the picture, Sushant can be seen holding a baby in his arms and posing cutely with him. Sushant captioned the picture as, "तेरी हर एक मासूम हँसी पे यूं ही मैं अक्सर जी लेता हूँ। खुद के लिए कुछ जो बचा रखी थी कभी वो सारी दुआएँ देता हूँ । #selfmusing 💫❤🖊🔥

How Cute Is This Pic!

This picture of Sushant with a cute baby is from New York City. We just can't stop looking at Sushant's innocent smile in the picture. Going by the picture, one can assume that Sushant bonded really well with the kids.

Sushant Was Indeed A Kind Soul

We still remember the clips of Sushant bonding with poor kids on the streets of Mumbai. There are many videos of Sushant that captured his humble side i.e., shaking hands with poor kids or buying them a thing or two to make them happy.

With Respect To Work…

With bated breath, fans are waiting to watch the last work of Sushant i.e., Dil Bechara. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is a remake of Hollywood film, Fault In Our Stars. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020.

For the unversed, Dil Bechara's trailer has already crossed 71 million views on YouTube.