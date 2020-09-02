When Sushant Singh Rajput Revealed If He Ever Felt Lonely After Achieving Success!

Here's What Sushant Had Said About Success

While speaking to DNA, Sushant had said, "I don't understand what defines success. People say that I am lucky, but that's their headache. I think if you are good at your work, you enjoy the walk, that's it. If you take out a million from my account, I won't know and don't care. If you put in money too, I won't know."

How Inspiring!

He further added, "I feel that no amount of fame, recognition and money compensate for the passion that I have for my craft. In school, we had to draw a graph of money and fame and I realised that when you don't have money it ends up being a differentiator. A small amount of money and fame can buy you a lot, but the more you earn after that, gets you only that little, not more."

Sushant On If Success Makes Stars Lonely

Sushant said he doesn't believe that success or failure can make anyone lonely. He said that people feel if they are successful, their problems will be resolved, but it doesn't happen like that. It's actually the opposite. Success/failure often brings insecurities and more problems.

Sushant Further Added..

"It's only when you don't care about success but just look towards a direction to go forward and don't care what people say, that you won't feel lonely. If people say I am successful, that's the headache of my PR agency."

"I love my work and this is how I look at it... Whether I lose or win the game I don't care, what matters is that I get to pursue my acting. That's my incentive and hence it can never get lonely," stated the Raabta actor.