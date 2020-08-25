When Sushant Singh Rajput Said He's Scared Of Salman Khan While Bhaijaan Was Standing Behind Him

No celebrity's death created an uproar like Sushant Singh Rajput's. The day Sushant breathed his last, entire nation went into a shock, and couldn't believe the unfortunate news. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, and since then, many theories around his death have been shared on the internet. Along with death theories, netizens also reignited the debate on 'outsiders vs insiders', and slammed many star kids including, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Apart from the star kids, netizens were also infuriated with producers like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Aditya Chopra.

For the unversed, some netizens were pissed with these producers because there were many reports on the internet that claimed that they had allegedly banned Sushant, and their decision affected the Raabta actor.

Meanwhile, a throwback video of Sushant is going viral on the internet, wherein the actor had spoken about Salman.

What's The Video All About? In the video when Sushant Singh Rajput was asked by an anchor to say something about Salman Khan, he said, "Star". When the anchor informed Sushant that Salman is standing behind him, and if he wants to share the frame with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, he said smilingly, "Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai unse. (I am very scared of him)." Video Receives Flak While Sushant gave this statement about Salman smilingly, netizens accused Salman Khan of being arrogant and rude, and slammed the superstar for dominating the industry. Salmaniacs VS SSRians Ever since the news of Sushant's sudden demise broke out in media, Sushant's fans have been targeting Salman Khan and his fans. From trolling Salman over his Instagram posts to slamming his clothing brand Being Human, Sushant's fans have been doing everything to express their anger against the superstar. Salman's Take On All The Negativity Around Him About a month ago, Salman Khan had requested his fans not to mess with Sushant's fans and rather support them because they're dealing with a huge loss. What's you take on Salman's fans vs Sushant's fans? Tell us in the comments section below.

