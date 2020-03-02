Salman Wasn't The Reason! Here's Why Aishwarya Rai Didn't Accept Her Relationship With Vivek Oberoi

'Aishwarya Has Always Stood By Vivek As A Friend'

The source, who claimed to be Aishwarya's close friend had revealed why the Jodha Akbar actress never acknowledged her relationship with Vivek. He said, "She has always stood by Vivek as a friend. They've attended award shows and charitable functions as a couple, travelled together in India and abroad and has also worked together in Kyon... Ho Gaya Na, which was directed by Vivek's friend Sameer Karnick."

Why Didn't Aishwarya Give A Clarification To Vivek Before Parting Ways?

The source had further added, "Ash had categorically told Vivek that she is not going to marry him. Ash did talk to Vivek about breaking off the relationship. The reason for their breakup is best known to them. And no, she doesn't owe any clarification to the media."

Was Salman Not The Reason Behind Aishwarya-Vivek's Break Up?

The source had further claimed, "I know the reason for the breakup but would not like to comment on it since it's personal. She likes Vivek as a friend and she doesn't want to say anything negative about him. But then, if Vivek chooses to hallucinate about a relationship that was long over, it isn't Ash's fault, is it?"

Cut To Present..

Even though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is happily married to Abhishek, she has not mended her relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek, on the other hand, has recently got embroiled into a controversy when he shared a meme on his Twitter page and took a sly dig at Mrs Bachchan and Salman!