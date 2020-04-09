Will Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra Ever BURY THE HATCHET? The WHO Event Has Gotten Our Hopes Up

What Went Wrong Between The Duo?

From delivering hit films together to calling each other their ‘best pals', they have done everything that made them look amazing together. Sadly, from the last few years, Shah Rukh and Priyanka have gone totally off contact and the awkwardness between them is pretty visible to all. So much so that, they both try not to speak about or to each other.

Neither Priyanka nor SRK has ever opened up about their fallout and nobody knows the real reason behind the bitterness between them.

Dear SRK & PeeCee, Please Let Bygones Be Bygones…

Be it an award function or a wedding event, despite being spotted under one roof, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka chose to avoid each other and maintained a safe distance. That makes us wonder if they will ever bury the hatchet! Well, it might sound impossible but we really hope SRK and PeeCee let bygones be bygones and start afresh.

P.S. Not that we want to sound ‘desperate' but we would love to see the comeback of the Don pair on the silver screen as soon as possible! Why? Because we miss their piping hot chemistry and it would be amazing to see them weaving the magic on the screen with their ‘oh-so-hot' camaraderie after many years!

Will The WHO Event Break The Ice Between Them?

On a related note, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are all set to represent India in the WHO (World Health Organization) event, which will stream performances to raise funds to fight the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The event, which is titled as 'ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME' will broadcast on April 18.

Well, We Have Gotten Our Hopes Up!

We hope that the duo takes this event as an opportunity to end the bitterness between them. After all, nothing makes a friend feel better than patching up with his/her old friend. Don't know about others, but we are sure that Kajol and Karan Johar would agree with us!