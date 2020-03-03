Women’s Day 2020: 10 Films That Proved Women Don’t Need A Hero To Save Them

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

The Rani Mukerji-starrer followed the real story of Jessica Lal's murder case. The film follows the story of Jessica's sister Sabrina Lal, played by Vidya Balan, who fights wealthy and influential people responsible for Jessica's death. Rani Mukerji is seen playing a journalist who helps solve the case.

Kahaani (2012)

Another release starring Vidya Balan titled Kahaani, shocked the audience The thriller had fans cheering on the actress and her character. Kahaani is one of Vidya Balan's unforgettable performances. The film also stars, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Parambrata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

English Vinglish (2012)

English Vinglish starring late Sridevi, was the actress' comeback film. Though the film follows a housewife, it shows how a brilliant homemaker is not lesser than anyone. Shashi Godbole, who is looked down upon for not being able to speak fluent English, turns things around by learning the language and expanding her horizon while on a trip to the US.

Queen (2014)

Queen showed us a single woman can enjoy adventures around the world on her own. Kangana Ranaut plays Rani, the lead character who chooses to go on a honeymoon all alone after a heartbreak. During the trip, she discovers the world and her place in it. She meets new people, makes new friends and finds new meaning in life which helps her take control of her life.

Mardaani (2014)

We have seen a few strong female cops over the years in Bollywood cinema but one who had a powerful impact was Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani. The story follows Shivani Roy who fights the criminals involved in child trafficking and drugs.

Neerja (2016)

Neerja is another release on the list which is based on a true-life story. Starring Sonam Kapoor, the film follows a flight attendant who was shot and killed when Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked. Neerja was killed while making sure that hundreds of passengers were safe and sound. Sonam's portrayal was highly appreciated by the audience.

Pink (2016)

Pink became the face of women standing up for themselves and asking for justice. The reinstates the idea that no matter what lifestyle a woman leads, she can't be forced into doing anything against her will.

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

Lipstick Under My Burkha created an uproar during its release in 2017. The film not only addresses women's sexuality on screen but also raised voice against the industry's attempt to suppress women-centric cinema. The film is a coming of age story of fearless women of different ages.

Mom (2017)

Mom, starring late Sridevi follows the story of a mother who takes revenge on her daughter's rapist and murderer, after justice was not served by the law. Sridevi's performance in the film was highly praised as she transforms from a caring mother to a woman driven by her daughter's death.

Raazi (2018)

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, also based on a real-life incident, went on to join the Rs 100-crore club at the box office just within three weeks. The film came as a surprise to the audience as well as Alia Bhatt's film career. It followed Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, married into a Pakistani family to get a valuable piece of information that could save many Indian soldiers' lives.