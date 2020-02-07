World Famous Lover To Arjun Reddy: Is Vijay Deverakonda Using 'Heartbreak' As A Tool For Success?

Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the most popular film celebrities in India. The 30-year-old actor made his mark in the south film industry with his powerful performance in Arjun Reddy. He played the role of alcoholic orthopaedic surgeon Dr Arjun Reddy Deshmukh who deals with anger management and heartbreak. The star didn't miss any chance to get into the skin of the character.

Though Arjun Reddy was criticised for showing toxic masculinity and alcoholism, Deverakonda's performance was well-received by the masses. However, after the first breakthrough of his career, the actor has been portraying the same kind of characters in almost all his films in the last couple of years. Interestingly, audiences are liking him in the same lover boy avatar. We all know how good Deverakonda is in portraying the pain of love on the screen.

Yet again, Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film World Famous Lover portrays him in the same kind of character as we have witnessed in Arjun Reddy. Well, the newly released trailer of World Famous Lover itself justifies the line 'I literally feel the pain'. But in the Kranthi Madhav directorial, Vijay will be seen romancing four actresses i.e. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

It seems like Vijay Deverakonda has decided to use the same formula of using 'heartbreak' as a tool to get success in his career. Apart from that, the major element in most of Deverakonda's films is 'anger'. In Indian cinema, we have seen films in which 'anger' leads to the destruction of the lead actor, like Salman Khan in Tere Naam. But in Deverakonda's films like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and NOTA, anger has been a problem for his character but eventually, it turns out to be a solution for him.

So, it seems like World Famous Lover also has the same element. Speaking about the criticism over glorifying toxic masculinity and anger in his films, also by actress Parvathy, Vijay said in an interview to Film Companion, "Normally, I am very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don't know what they are talking about. I feel they are very misplaced. I didn't mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is social media and media 'hadavidi'. People go nuts. They don't know what they are talking about."

The actor's statement clearly states that people should not judge him for his choice of roles instead of his performance. But in the meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has become famous in Bollywood as well. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the official rights of his blockbuster Dear Comrade. What's more, Vijay Deverakonda will also be making his Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is reportedly titled Fighter and it will also star Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Vijay is working very hard for this role and his fans hope he will make a big mark in Bollywood.

Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover is all set to release on February 14, 2020, and will likely to do well because of Valentine's Day. Till then, what do you think about Vijay's formula of using 'heartbreak' and 'anger' as a tool in his films? Do you think it will work for him in the long run?

