5 Reasons Why Aditya Roy Kapur Makes Us Sing 'Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho'

The entire nation skipped a heartbeat when Aditya Roy Kapur strummed the guitar and lip-synced to Ankit Tiwari's 'Sun Raha Hai Na Tu' in Mohit Suri's 2013 musical Aashiqui 2. A rockstar had arrived in Bollywood! Though his debut film was Vipul Shah's London Dreams alongside Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, it was this star crossed love story which turned him into an overnight sensation.

His successive films fell short of recreating a similar magic but Kapur always proved that he is here to stay! Of course, we loved his bromance with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He reunited with his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor for Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu but sadly, it turned out to be damp squib at the box office. However, the duo's enticing chemistry in the songs made us wonder 'Enna Sona Kyun Rab Ne Banaya'.

Kapur managed to leave a mark even in a box office dud like Kalank. His next, Mohit Suri's Malang hit the bullseye and raked in good numbers at the ticket counter. The actor was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt. Unfortunately, the film failed to add anything to Aditya's filmography. However one must say that despite his bumpy ride in Bollywood, the actor has garnered a huge fan-following who continue to go gaga over him.

As Aditya Roy Kapur turns 36 tomorrow (November 16, 2021), we list down five reasons why we just cannot get enough of this hottie.