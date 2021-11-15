5 Reasons Why Aditya Roy Kapur Makes Us Sing 'Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho'
The entire nation skipped a heartbeat when Aditya Roy Kapur strummed the guitar and lip-synced to Ankit Tiwari's 'Sun Raha Hai Na Tu' in Mohit Suri's 2013 musical Aashiqui 2. A rockstar had arrived in Bollywood! Though his debut film was Vipul Shah's London Dreams alongside Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, it was this star crossed love story which turned him into an overnight sensation.
His successive films fell short of recreating a similar magic but Kapur always proved that he is here to stay! Of course, we loved his bromance with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He reunited with his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor for Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu but sadly, it turned out to be damp squib at the box office. However, the duo's enticing chemistry in the songs made us wonder 'Enna Sona Kyun Rab Ne Banaya'.
Kapur managed to leave a mark even in a box office dud like Kalank. His next, Mohit Suri's Malang hit the bullseye and raked in good numbers at the ticket counter. The actor was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt. Unfortunately, the film failed to add anything to Aditya's filmography. However one must say that despite his bumpy ride in Bollywood, the actor has garnered a huge fan-following who continue to go gaga over him.
As Aditya Roy Kapur turns 36 tomorrow (November 16, 2021), we list down five reasons why we just cannot get enough of this hottie.
If Looks Could Kill Then Here's An Example!
Aditya Roy Kapur is 'tall and handsome' straight out of a 'Mills & Boons' novel. With his boyish charm and infectious smile, this man knows how to make the ladies go weak in their knees.
He Is An Unconventional Hero Who Makes Us Root For Him
From playing a singer who takes to the bottle in Mohit Suri's musical blockbuster Aashiqui, a desi Pip from a Charles Dickens' novel in Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor to a lover hell-bent on seeking revenge in Mohit Suri's thriller Malang, the handsome hunk has always managed to surprise us with his roles.
His Mysterious Aura Is Attractive
Unlike most actors who go overboard when it comes social media, Aditya prefers to stay low key and surfaces only when he has a film lined up for a release. This means there's plenty left for his fans to guess about what's up with the star!
He Is A Rockstar
Aditya has often expressed his love for music in many of his interviews. In fact before trying his luck, the actor always wanted to become a musician. In fact, he still pens down songs and plays guitar. No wonder, his impromptu gigs always leave us with a big smile on our face.
He Is A Treat To Watch When It Comes To Action Sequences
We already got a glimpse of Aditya's impressive action talent in Mohit Suri's Malang (Remember that one-take shot where he beats his fellow prison inmates to pulp for snatching a prized possession of him?) and now we are dying to watch him to 'dishoom-dishoom' in his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within.