Aishwarya-Abhishek's Wedding Anniversary: 5 Things Said By The Couple That Echo Their Love For Each Other

"The universe conspired to bring us together," Abhishek Bachchan's love-soaked words on his relationship with his actress-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made us realize that when love is real, it finds its way.

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met each other during a photoshoot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000. He expected her to be a diva post her pageant win, but was pleasantly surprised by her wonderful nature. They remained friends and worked together on several films, until cupid struck them when they were shooting for the music video of 'Kajra Re' from Bunty Aur Babli in 2005.

After months of dating, Abhishek Bachchan went down on his knee to pop the question to Aishwarya during a trip to New York for Guru promotions. Finally on April 20, 2007, the lovebirds tied the knot. "It was on the flight to our honeymoon in Bora Bora. The stewardess welcomed me on-board saying, 'Welcome, Mrs Bachchan.' And Abhishek and I just looked at each other and burst out laughing! And it hit me, I'm married! I'm Mrs Bachchan!," Aishwarya candidly confessed in an interview with Vogue magazine.

Four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan into the world. Well, Aishwarya and Abhishek paint a perfect picture of marital bliss!

As one of Bollywood's power couples celebrates their 14th wedding anniversary today, we bring you 5 things said by Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that echoes their love for each other.

Aishwarya Is Abhishek's Best Friend! In an interview when Abhishek was asked about what's the best thing about being married to Aishwarya, the Guru actor had replied, "I get to live with my best friend. I can talk to her about anything, any inane thing, like ‘Someone scratched my car today' and she's there listening, saying, ‘Umm.. Umm.'" Aww, that's such a cute confession. When Aishwarya Revealed The Secret To Her Rock-Solid Relationship With Hubby Abhishek "We're both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we're inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that's something we're still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue," Aishwarya had revealed to Famously Filmfare in an interview. Well, Aishwarya is absolutely right that communication is the key! When Your Better-Half Gives You Pearls Of Wisdom In one of his old interviews, Abhishek had revealed that it was his wife Aishwarya who gave him his best acting tip. "The best practical tip I've got is from my wife (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) while shooting Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke- check your teeth, check your nose. Suddenly the audiences realize this for time immemorial, 'so that's what he had for lunch!'," Junior Bachchan was quoted as saying. Aishwarya Calls Abhishek Her 'Source Of Inspiration' "Abhishek is my source of inspiration. He is always so supportive. Whenever I am confused and don't know what to do, I look at him and he solves the duality in me like magic. He is the real 'Padma Shri' and I'm his 'Padma Shrimati'," Aishwarya was quoted as saying in one of her interviews. And Finally, Abhishek Has The Cutest Thing To Say About Being Married To Aishwarya The Dhoom actor was quoted as saying, "In some ways we feel like a newly married old couple. It feels like we have spent our entire lives together but it's still a thrill to wake up in the morning and see her lying next to me. And then it's like, get up and get the coffee, woman!"

Filmibeat wishes Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a happy wedding anniversary!

