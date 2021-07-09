Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Run Towards Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu To Touch Their Feet [Flashback Video]

It's been two days since veteran actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last, but the void that he has left behind with his demise is just too heartbreaking. On July 7, Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode and the entire nation mourned his loss. A few stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, etc., also visited the Naya Daur actor's residence to pay their last respects and consoled his grieving wife Saira Banu.

As netizens continue to keep Dilip Kumar in their memories, they are sharing his throwback interviews, pictures and videos to reminisce about his glorious journey.

Amy Jackson Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Queen', Shares Her Picture Having Food Sitting On Floor

Earlier, we had shared a video of Shah Rukh rolling red carpet with his own hands for Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, and today, we bring to you a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan showing gratitude towards the veteran couple.

The video is from Amitabh Bachchan's grand 70th birthday celebration which was attended by who's who of B-town. In the video, Abhishek and Aishwarya are seen running towards Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, as they arrive at the venue. The Bachchans' sweet gesture towards the veteran couple is indeed heartwarming and it speaks volumes about the respect that the young couple have for senior couples.

Unseen Photos Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Sets Are Sight For Sore Eyes

In the video, Aishwarya and Saira are seen hugging each other after the Guru actress touches her feet. Later, Abhishek and Aishwarya are seen holding Dilip Kumar's hands as he enters the venue.

It's known to all that Dilip Kumar has a special place in the Bachchan family, as Amitabh Bachchan used to consider him as his idol.

It's indeed a great loss for the Hindi Film Industry.