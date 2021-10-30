Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Quotes Which Prove That She Is An Inspiration For Every Woman

Aishwarya Spills The Beans On How A Woman Can Make It Big In A Man's World

"By not looking at the world through the gender glass. It's extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend. You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices. Believe in the strength of ‘no' because ‘yes' is just the easiest way around." (Filmfare magazine 2016)

Be Comfortable In Your Skin, Says Ash

When the former beauty queen was asked to react to the flak for her weight gain post pregnancy, she had shut down all naysayers by saying, "Model, beauty titleholder, glamorous, Cannes, brands...There's a lot of glamour and a lot of visual that is attached to me. But I stayed committed to my reality. If my body did go through this change, so be it." (Filmfare magazine)

Are You Listening Girls, Aishwarya Has Some Relationship Advice For You!

"Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever." (Vogue magazine)

Commitment Is The Key

Want to know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's success mantra? The diva says, "It is about the choices you make and you consciously make them. Being aware of the possible adjustment, immense balancing that you will need to do with whatever commitment you take on. The key word here is commitment."

Aishwarya Emphasizes On The Power Of Saying No

"Sure, you will make mistakes, you have to trip to learn to walk. But always have the strength and conviction to say no. If an inner voice doesn't believe a certain job opportunity, a certain seemingly inviting chance, then let it go. Many girls worry that this will mean the end of a career. But nothing is ever that extreme." (Femina 2010)