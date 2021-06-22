Ever Seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dressed As Cleopatra? This Unseen Picture Of Hers Will Surely Blow Your Mind
When it comes to looking breathtakingly gorgeous, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to amaze us. Ever since she made her debut in Hindi Film Industry, her unparalleled beauty has always been the talk of the town. Even today, when steps out for a regular outing, paparazzi go berserk to capture her in their cameras. Having said that, do we even need to mention how international media go crazy when she walks the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival?
Speaking of Aishwarya's beauty, we have got our hands on an unseen picture of Aishwarya Rai from the 90s, wherein she is seen dressed as Cleopatra and boy, we can't takes our eyes off her. Can't believe us? Have a dekko and we're sure you will be left amazed too...
Aishwarya As Cleopatra
For the unversed, this is a still from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 1998 Tamil film Jeans, wherein she was paired opposite Prashanth Thiagarajan. In this still, Aishwarya is seen channelling her inner Cleopatra- one of the most beautiful and seductive women in history, and she looks every bit majestic in it.
Did You Know?
Directed by S Shankar, Jeans was the most expensive film to be made in Indian cinema at that time, and owing to its success, later the film was dubbed in Hindi and Telugu with the same title.
Box Office Collection Of Jeans
Made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, the film had minted Rs 35 crore at the box office. Apart from Aishwarya and Prashanth, the film also starred Nassar, Raju Sundaram, Raadhika and Lakshmi play in supporting roles.
Aishwarya's Connection With South Indian Films
If you're an ardent fan of Aishwarya Rai, you must know that before making her Bollywood debut, Aishwarya starred in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar, and in her several interviews, Aishwarya had mentioned that as long as script excites her, she doesn't worry about the language of the film.
Interestingly, her next project Ponniyin Selvan reunites her with her first director i.e., Mani Ratnam, and she's quite excited to collaborate with him.