When Amitabh Bachchan Confessed That Rajiv Gandhi Was His Best Friend & Revealed How His Death Left Him Numbed
Flashback Friday is here and we bring to you an old interview of megastar Amitabh Bachchan which dates back to 1999. Did you know former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1991, was the best friend of Amitabh Bachchan? In this throwback interview, Amitabh shared his fond memories about Rajiv Gandhi and also revealed how his assassination in Tamil Nadu left him numbed.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Delivery Boy Akash Waghmare Wins 3.2 Lakh
The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi occurred as a result of a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.
Big B On Rajiv Gandhi
While speaking to Rediff, when Big B was asked if Rajiv Gandhi was his best friend, he had said, "I would say, yes."
When asked how he got the news, he said, "I was in London, and when I got back in the afternoon, I got the news. It was shocking to say the least. I made preparations to get back to Delhi as soon as possible."
Here's How Big B Reacted To His Demise
When asked how he reacted to Rajiv Gandhi's sudden demise, he said, "You forget how you react in moments like this. But you go through a sense of numbness. I tried to contact his family which was my first reaction. I tried to contact my own family which was my second reaction. Then, the next thing was to gather everybody and to go back home."
Big B On Lasting Memory Of Rajiv Gandhi
Calling Gandhi a very noble and decent human being, Big B said that he was the most unsuited person for the politics. "I myself opted out of that because of these reasons. I think it was easier for me to do it than for him," added the Pink actor.
Big B Was Always Skeptical About Politics
Speaking further about his deceased best friend, Big B said, "His commitment was more resolute and one admired him for it. But basically he was a good human being, and I don't think that politics is really a good place for good human beings."
Big B On Alleged Rift With The Gandhis
When asked about the rumours that he does not share a warm equation with the Gandhis, Big B had said, "No, we have always been friends. And we will continue to be friends."
KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 80,000 Question That Stumped Former Diplomat Manju Seth On The Show?