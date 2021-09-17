When Amitabh Bachchan Confessed That Rajiv Gandhi Was His Best Friend & Revealed How His Death Left Him Numbed

Big B On Rajiv Gandhi

While speaking to Rediff, when Big B was asked if Rajiv Gandhi was his best friend, he had said, "I would say, yes."

When asked how he got the news, he said, "I was in London, and when I got back in the afternoon, I got the news. It was shocking to say the least. I made preparations to get back to Delhi as soon as possible."

Here's How Big B Reacted To His Demise

When asked how he reacted to Rajiv Gandhi's sudden demise, he said, "You forget how you react in moments like this. But you go through a sense of numbness. I tried to contact his family which was my first reaction. I tried to contact my own family which was my second reaction. Then, the next thing was to gather everybody and to go back home."

Big B On Lasting Memory Of Rajiv Gandhi

Calling Gandhi a very noble and decent human being, Big B said that he was the most unsuited person for the politics. "I myself opted out of that because of these reasons. I think it was easier for me to do it than for him," added the Pink actor.

Big B Was Always Skeptical About Politics

Speaking further about his deceased best friend, Big B said, "His commitment was more resolute and one admired him for it. But basically he was a good human being, and I don't think that politics is really a good place for good human beings."

Big B On Alleged Rift With The Gandhis

When asked about the rumours that he does not share a warm equation with the Gandhis, Big B had said, "No, we have always been friends. And we will continue to be friends."