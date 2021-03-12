Anushka Rings In Vamika's 2-Month Birthday; Here's How Virushka Is Celebrating Gender Neutrality The Right Way

Vamika's 2 Month Gender-Neutral Cake

Fans were quick to notice that the scrumptious looking cake has a rainbow with blue fondant and pink stars - making it quite a gender-neutral dessert. The duo has often used gender-neutral colours while sharing announcements and pictures with the baby. Take a look at the cake.

Vamika's Birth Announcement In Yellow

It is common to know your child's biological gender identity in the US and the UK before birth, but it is illegal in India. However, the stereotypical practice to use pink for girls and blue for boys continues after the mother gives birth. Meanwhile, Virushka made their baby arrival announcement using a yellow template.

Virushka Welcomed Vamika Home With An Intimate Celebration

Even when announcing Vamika's arrival with an 'It's A Girl' balloon, the duo opted for a colourful celebration. The picture shows the three standing together while carefully cradling the newborn baby.

Anushka's Maternity Photoshoot

Anushka's maternity pictures with the magazine Vogue also showed the actress in colours like white, green and black. Though it is unclear if it was a conscious effort of the couple, it is rather refreshing to see gender neutrality being embraced in a subtle and positive manner.

Actor-turned-producer Anushka has often taken efforts to challenge the portrayal of female characters on screen as well. On Women's Day, she shared on Instagram, "I think I have been conscious enough to select roles and films that I felt could contribute towards changing the portrayal of women on screen. It took a lot of self-belief for me to do this as an actor and then as a producer because I was somehow swimming against the tide and challenging the notion of how women were so far portrayed on screen."

The actor further said, "It was liberating for me to stand up and do this for myself. I was done seeing myself as an accessory and I vowed that as a producer I will also not allow any woman to be portrayed regressively. So, my film choices and then my productions are a testimony to the fact that I'm committed towards sparking a conversation in society about equality, self-respect, and empowerment," she added.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took to the digital platform as a producer and has released acclaimed web series Pataal Lok with Amazon Prime Video and a film titled Bulbbul with Netflix.