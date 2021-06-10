Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shreya Ghoshal & Others Who Welcomed Babies In The First Half Of 2021

2021 has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride for everyone. While everything went smooth in the beginning of 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic, things took a worse turn when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the nation and there was chaos all around. However, despite all the negativity and chaos, many celebrity moms welcomed their babies and expanded their families.

As the first half of 2021 comes to an end, we bring to you a list of all the celebrity moms who welcomed their munchkins this year...

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first-born Vamika on January 11, 2021. Soon after Anushka's delivery, both Virat and his actress-wife requested the paparazzi not to click the pictures of their baby until they allow them to do so. It's been almost six months since Vamika came into Virat and Anushka's lives, but the new parents have not showed her face to their fans yet.

Virat Kohli Reveals Why Anushka Sharma And He Have Not Shared Pictures Of Their Daughter On Social Media

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Unlike Anushka Sharma, it was second delivery for Kareena Kapoor Khan and she gave birth to a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child- Taimur Ali Khan in the year 2016. Interestingly, Kareena has not made any official statement about her second baby's name.

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan To Keep Their Second Child Away From The Public Eye; Read On

For the unversed, during Taimur's birth, both Kareena and Saif were constantly in the headlines due to Taimur's name row. Owing to the same reason, the couple has not revealed the name of their second baby yet, as they don't want unnecessary fuss around him.

Shreya Ghoshal

Apart from Anushka and Kareena, ace singer Shreya Ghoshal also delivered her first born in the first half of 2021 and expanded her family. She welcomed her baby boy on May 22 and introduced him to the world as Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Neeti Mohan

This year, not only actresses, but many singers from the entertainment industry also graced motherhood and welcomed their first child to this world. Just like Shreya Ghoshal, singer Neeti Mohan also gave birth to a baby boy on June 2, 2021.

Harshdeep Kaur

One more singer who graced motherhood in the first half of 2021 is Harshdeep Kaur. On March 2, Harshdeep gave birth to a baby boy and while making an official announcement about his birth, she wrote on her Instagram page, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy ?￢ﾀﾝ Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived & we couldn't be happier!"

Cheers to these super-mommies!