    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shreya Ghoshal & Others Who Welcomed Babies In The First Half Of 2021

      By
      |

      2021 has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride for everyone. While everything went smooth in the beginning of 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic, things took a worse turn when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the nation and there was chaos all around. However, despite all the negativity and chaos, many celebrity moms welcomed their babies and expanded their families.

      mommies-of-2021-anushka-sharma-kareena-kapoor-khan-shreya-ghoshal-others-who-welcomed-babies

      As the first half of 2021 comes to an end, we bring to you a list of all the celebrity moms who welcomed their munchkins this year...

      Anushka Sharma

      Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first-born Vamika on January 11, 2021. Soon after Anushka's delivery, both Virat and his actress-wife requested the paparazzi not to click the pictures of their baby until they allow them to do so. It's been almost six months since Vamika came into Virat and Anushka's lives, but the new parents have not showed her face to their fans yet.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

      Virat Kohli Reveals Why Anushka Sharma And He Have Not Shared Pictures Of Their Daughter On Social MediaVirat Kohli Reveals Why Anushka Sharma And He Have Not Shared Pictures Of Their Daughter On Social Media

      Kareena Kapoor Khan

      Unlike Anushka Sharma, it was second delivery for Kareena Kapoor Khan and she gave birth to a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child- Taimur Ali Khan in the year 2016. Interestingly, Kareena has not made any official statement about her second baby's name.

      Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan To Keep Their Second Child Away From The Public Eye; Read OnSaif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan To Keep Their Second Child Away From The Public Eye; Read On

      For the unversed, during Taimur's birth, both Kareena and Saif were constantly in the headlines due to Taimur's name row. Owing to the same reason, the couple has not revealed the name of their second baby yet, as they don't want unnecessary fuss around him.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

      Shreya Ghoshal

      Apart from Anushka and Kareena, ace singer Shreya Ghoshal also delivered her first born in the first half of 2021 and expanded her family. She welcomed her baby boy on May 22 and introduced him to the world as Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

      Neeti Mohan

      This year, not only actresses, but many singers from the entertainment industry also graced motherhood and welcomed their first child to this world. Just like Shreya Ghoshal, singer Neeti Mohan also gave birth to a baby boy on June 2, 2021.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

      Harshdeep Kaur

      One more singer who graced motherhood in the first half of 2021 is Harshdeep Kaur. On March 2, Harshdeep gave birth to a baby boy and while making an official announcement about his birth, she wrote on her Instagram page, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy ?￢ﾀﾝ Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived & we couldn't be happier!"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

      Cheers to these super-mommies!

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 11, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X