Atrangi Re To Shershaah: Best Hindi Film Albums Of 2021 Which Were A Treat To The Ears
'Music is life itself.' American trumpeter and vocalist Louis Armstrong's words speak the truth. Sometimes on a drab day, all you need is some good music to cheer you up as it speaks to you in its own distinct way. And when it comes to Indian cinema, songs are an integral part of story-telling which draws you closer to the characters and relate to their emotions.
In the last few years, Bollywood has seen a gradual change in the landscape of the music industry with the trends of remixes and song remakes hinting at the creative bankruptcy. Amid this, there have been a few films which have stood out in the crowd for their melodious tunes.
With just few days remaining to bid farewell to 2021, we bring you our picks when it comes to Hindi film albums that ruled our playlist this year.
Atrangi Re
Composer- AR Rahman
Lyricist- Irshad Kamil
One of the most best music albums of 2021, the songs of this Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer are a whiff of fresh air in the age of remixes and revamped versions of popular tracks. If Arijit Singh-Sashaa Tirupati's 'Rait Zara Si' sums up the essence of the film in just 4.51 minutes, Shreya Ghoshal's playfulness wins hearts in 'Chaka Chak'. Arijit Singh springs a surprise in the heartache song 'Tumhein Mohabbat'. Dhanush adds some quirkiness to 'Little Little' while Haricharan-Shreya Ghoshal's 'Tere Rang' is all things soulful. Daler Mehndi's 'Garda' makes for a fun listen. Last but not the least, AR Rahman and Rashid Ali cook up a storm in 'Toofan Si Kudi'.
Shershaah
Composers- Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose
Lyricists- Manoj Muntashir, Rashmi Virag, Anvita Dutt, Jaani and Tanishk Bagchi
'Raataan Lambiyan' crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur strike a chord with the audience as it beautifully conveyed the essence of the impending separation of a couple deeply in love. Jasleen Royal and B Praak breathe life into Anvita Dutt's lyrics in 'Ranjha'. Darshan Rawal and Javed Mohsin's vocals leave a lingering effect in 'Kabhii Tumhhe'. B Praak does complete justice to 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' which talks about the hollowness one feels after losing a loved one. 'Jai Hind Ki Sena' sets your adrenaline rushing with its patriotic lyrics.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Composer- Justin Prabhakar
Lyricist- Raj Shekhar
Shashwat Singh, Aanandi Joshi and Goldie Sohel's 'Mann Kesar Kesar' gives plenty of wedding vibes. The alcohol-fuelled office party song 'Vaada Machaney' has Benny Dayal and Romy at their crazy best. Abhay Jodhpurkar-Madhushree's 'Tu Yahi Hai' exudes a lightheartedness which stays with you for a long time. 'Tittar Bittar' with its quirky lyrics makes for a delightful listen. Abhay Jodhpurkar and Shreya Ghoshal makes you fall in love with 'Ratti Ratti Reza. Reza'. 'Down And Dirty' is a perfect song for a happy day.
Mimi
Composer- AR Rahman
Lyrics- Amitabh Bhattacharya
AR Rahman delivers a trademark mass Bollywood song with Shreya Ghoshal's 'Param Sundari'. 'Rihayee De' crooned by Rahman is surreal to the ears as its ethereal folk-electro-trance music transports you to another world. Rakshita Suresh's 'Yaane Yaane' has a middle-eastern touch which catches your attention. Sasha Tirupati and AR Rahman melt your hearts with 'Hututu'. Shilpa Rao's 'Phuljhadiyo' is a spunky number as Rahman Rahman throws in hip-hop, shehnai and even a flute interlude. Kailash Kher's 'Choti Si Chiraiya' has its heart in the right place. 'Rock A Bye Baby', a acoustic guitar-based song sung by Julia Gartha and Khatija Rahman makes for a cool lullaby.