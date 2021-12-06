Best Bollywood Actors Of 2021: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Who Left A Lasting Impression

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar proved yet again why he is the Khiladi of Bollywood with two successful releases this year- Ranjit M Tiwari's spy thriller Bell Bottom and Rohit Shetty's cop flick Sooryavanshi. Bell Bottom was the first Bollywood film to hit the big screens after the second wave of COVID-19. While the film enjoyed limited box office success, Akki's spy act did work its charm. A few months later, Kumar delivered the biggest blockbuster of this year- Sooryavanshi which ended the dry spell at the box office for the Hindi film industry. In a nutshell, 2021 turned out to be Akshay's year!

Sidharth Malhotra

The handsome hunk took everyone by surprise when he effortlessly slipped into the shoes of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra for his biopic Shershaah. With his commanding screen presence and 'improved' acting chops, Sid made the critics take notice of him and proved that there's more to him than just good looks! The Vishnu Varadhan directorial is indeed one of Sidharth's best works so far.

Pankaj Tripathi

The ever reliable Pankaj Tripathi began 2021 on a promising note with Kaagaz, Satish Kaushik's satirical take on the 'living dead'. He followed it up with Laxman Utekar's Mimi wherein he churned a touching performance despite the spotlight being on the main lead Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan

The stylish star who is synonymous with rom-coms underwent an explosive transformation on screen with Ram Madhvani's Netflix thriller Dhamaka. Dropping his chocolate boy avatar, Kartik dived straight to play a character with a tinge of grey and emerged victorious.

Arjun Kapoor

The Kapoor lad silenced all his naysayers with a powerful performance in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. His next release Sardar Ka Grandson was a damp squib but the actor bounced back into the game with his funny act as the ghostbuster in Pawan Kripalani's horror comedy Bhoot Police.

Saif Ali Khan

2021 may not be an absolute 'wow' year for the Chhote Nawab but the actor did tickle our funny bone with his entertaining antics in Bhoot Police and we absolutely loved his on screen bromance with Arjun Kapoor.

Aayush Sharma

After a forgettable debut in 2018 (LoveYatri), Aayush Sharma hit the marquee again and left everyone awestruck with his astonishing transformation to play a ruthless gangster in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth. It's not easy to draw the attention of the audience towards you when one is sharing screen space with a bonafide star like Salman Khan but Aayush managed to achieve this.

Abhimanyu Dassani

After playing a man who doesn't feel pain in Vasan Balan's martial arts film Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota easily slipped into the role of a Tamil Brahmin boy who ends up facing hiccups in his long distance marriage. Abhimanyu's endearing act as Sundareshwar warmed the cockles of the audience's hearts.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky left the audience teary-eyed with his moving performance in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. The actor dipped his toes into uncharted waters and swam to the shore successfully with his impressive acting chops.