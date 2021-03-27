Best Holi Scenes In Bollywood Films: From Amitabh Singing 'Rang Barse' To Ranbir-Deepika's 'Balam Pichkari'

Silsila

Right before the iconic 'Rang Barse' song, there's a scene in which Rekha and Jaya Bachchan smear gulaal on each other's cheeks. The former confesses that she didn't marry the man whom she loved. On the other hand, we see Amitabh Bachchan also making a similar confession to Sanjeev Kumar.

Kati Patang

This Shakti Samanta directorial features the highly popular 'Aaj Na Chhodenge' song in which we see Rajesh Khanna soaking in the festive spirit of Holi and doing a jig, while Asha Parekh who plays a widow in the film is seen enjoying the sight from a distance. The turning point arrives by the end of the song when the heroine's white sari is doused in gulaal, hinting that things are going to change in her life from hereon.

Sholay

From Dharmendra's Veeru getting flirty with his lady love Basanti (Hema Malini) on the song 'Holi Ke Din', followed by Thakur's revelation of Gabbar Singh chopping off his hands, this sequence is high on color, drama and emotions.

Darr

The scene where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) sneaks into the Holi celebration at Kiran's house (Juhi Chawla) and confesses his love with the iconic 'K-k-k-kirran' line, gives us chills! This one is a major stalker alert!

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela

It's love at first sight for Ram (Ranveer Singh) when he sees Leela (Deepika Padukone) at the latter's Holi celebration. Minus any words, Leela applies color to Ram in a seductive way before the duo break into a dance to the tunes of 'Lahu Muh Lag Gaya'.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

'Kaun chashmish?" quips Deepika Padukone's character Naina before splashing water from a hose on Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and his friends. Well, our heroine who has just realized her love for Bunny, lets her hair down and goes 'Balam Pichkari' with him. However, right after the song, Naina stops herself from confessing her feelings to him when she comes to know about Bunny bagging his dream job.