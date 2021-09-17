Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Climax: I Am Glad That Kartik Aaryan Came Through And Delivered What I Wanted: Anees Bazmee

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most awaited films and why not? Post the release of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020, which featured Kartik alongside Sara Ali Khan, we did not get to see much of Kartik. Unfortunately, a few months ago, Kartik also got ousted from Dharma Productions' Dostana 2. On one side, his fans were pretty worried about his career while on the other side, they are also waiting for the actor to deliver a hit at the box office. And most of his fans feel that his upcoming release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be a blockbuster!

Amid all the expectations and anticipation, director Anees Bazmee spoke to a leading daily about the climax of the film and said that he's glad that Kartik delivered what he was expecting from him.

"I am glad that Kartik came through and delivered what I wanted. Tabu is just fantastic as usual. Kiara has done a very nice job," said Bazmee while speaking to Times Of India.

Anees also stated that the climax scene was not only challenging for Kartik, but for him as well. "It was a very challenging shoot as I had a vision in my mind in terms of Kartik's role as people have not ever seen him in such a character," said Bazmee.

He concluded by saying that the climax of this film is going to be outstanding, as there are too many elements to look forward to and is full of entertainment like all his films are.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role.

