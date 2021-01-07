Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: Here's How Bollywood's Original Fitness Diva Remained Fit During The Lockdown

Bipasha Basu born January 7, 1979, is turning 42 today. The actress married to Karan Singh Grover, often makes headlines for her health and fitness regime. Not just her beauty, but the way she has maintained a toned body over the years has inspired many to stay healthy.

In several interviews, the former model and actress has opened up about her fitness plans. Bipasha reportedly likes working out with her husband and follows a disciplined life and workout plan. She spends two hours a day, six days a week, on a combination of workouts and yoga. Apart from yoga, she is also obsessed with cardio exercises. Bipasha believes it is best to keep changing workout routines to break the monotony.

While the lockdown was hard on everyone's mind and body, here is how the fitness enthusiast kept on going in 2020.

While working out at home, Bipasha chose Yoga the most. In a post she wrote, "While the times are tough, staying positive even while working out from home is important. I have found my way of staying physically and mentally fit. My partner during these times has been Yoga."

Amid the lockdown, she also shared the secret behind her luscious locks as onion juice, take a look.

Bipasha chose to take time to reconnect with life during the lockdown. She shared a video of her exercise routine and wrote, "This time so referred to as Lockdown has been a time for Reconnection for me. Reconnecting with my true self, reconnecting with every part of my home , reconnecting with the gift of Life. Grateful for each day of my life? Using this time to better my self not just physically but mentally and spiritually too. Each day is a learning experience❤️"

For mind and body, Bipasha reminded fans to keep the inner child alive and stay active even on Mondays.

Bipasha often shared appreciation posts for herself and her body. The actress also never forgot to indulge in delicious food while on vacation.

Workwise, over the years, Bipasha Basu has featured in more than 50 feature films and recently made her OTT debut with Bhushan Patel's directorial venture Dangerous. The film also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover. Loyal fans are still waiting for the actress to make her return to the big screen.

