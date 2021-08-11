    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      5 Times Sara Ali Khan Left Us In Splits With Her Shayari!

      By
      |

      Daughter of suave Saif Ali Khan and firebrand Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is a beauty with brains. She is a perfect mix of royalty and spunkiness which makes her the princess of hearts across the nation.

      Mind you, she holds a degree in law and political science at the Columbia University in New York and had admitted in an interview that she was a nerd until she began her dreamy romance with the showbiz. "I love history as a subject. You can leave me in a museum and six hours will just race by for me," the actress had once said.

      Sara Ali Khan On Parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's Divorce: Everything Happens For A ReasonSara Ali Khan On Parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's Divorce: Everything Happens For A Reason

      While speculations about her debut always hit the tinsel town, the star kid left everyone shell-shocked with her major transformation when she dropped from a whopping 96 kgs to a svelte 55 kgs. She was launched in Bollywood by Abhishek Kapoor in 2018 film Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. The audience was in awe of her striking screen presence. Next, she wooed the audience with the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, which was followed by Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. Sara Ali Khan now has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re coming up next alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

      Sara Ali Khan Shares Warm Wishes For Eid, Her Brother Jeh Ali Khan Makes An AppearanceSara Ali Khan Shares Warm Wishes For Eid, Her Brother Jeh Ali Khan Makes An Appearance

      When not acting in films, Sara is busy channeling her inner poetess through her shayaris which she calls 'Sara Ki Shayari.' As the actress turns 26 tomorrow (August 12), we bring you a few instances when she left us in splits with her shayaris.

      Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Game Face

      Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Game Face

      The Love Aaj Kal actress posted two pictures of herself in white athleisure and captioned them as, "White white, hold your core tight🍦 Oh yes, and braid up for some height 🙌 Always smile bright 😃 but have your game face on for a fight 💪 (swipe left for this sight😆)
      #sarakishayari."

      When Sara Gave Her Film Promotions A Poetic Twist

      When Sara Gave Her Film Promotions A Poetic Twist

      During the promotions of her film Coolie No.1 co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sara took to her Instagram handle to share this picture and captioned it with her shayari that read, "Bluetiful Boy, Funny Girl 🧿💘Popcorn tub and ice cream swirl 🍿🍦 In a week you can watch us dance and twirl 🧚🏻‍♀️🕺🏻💃 Lounging on your couch, or in bed bundled in a curl 🛋 🛌Now I can't wait for you'll to see all our masti unfurl 🎥 🙌
      Coolie No 1 in a week on @primevideoin - ripe as a mango 🥭precious as a Pearl 🦪 #sarakishayari #christmasKiTayari #CoolieWillBeFire-y."

      A Poem With A Twist

      A Poem With A Twist

      "Turn and Twist 🦋🌀 Having fun is the gist 🧚🏻‍♀️💙 Now I can cross this off my list 📝 As Sara ki Shayari was thoroughly missed 🤣, Sorry guys I couldn't resist 👀
      Hopefully my poem won't be dismissed 🙏🏻🙌🧿." Well, only Sara can come up with such hilarious captions for her posts.

      Sara Ali Khan's Special Promise

      Sara Ali Khan's Special Promise

      "Colour pop 🌈🍭 Time to shop 💁🏻‍♀️Track pants or a sexy crop👌🏻🤘🏻 Purple lipstick cap on top 💄🧢 Hair inside post chop chop 💇‍♀️ Sara ki Shayari will never stop‼️🛑👏🏻," Sara's funny caption is all things cute!

      Riding Lessons From Sara

      Riding Lessons From Sara

      The actress shared this picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal in which Imtiaz Ali is seen guiding her how to ride a bike. Her caption read, "Sometimes error outweighs trial! 💁🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Especially when you can get severely ghayal‼️❌🆘 You'd rather run 💯 km than trust me for a mile 🤷‍♀️🏍 Chhodo bike, scooter, gaadi- I only like ghungroo and Payal 🔔 💃#sarakishayari."

      Comments
      Read more about: sara ali khan birthday bollywood
      Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 15:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 11, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X