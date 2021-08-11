5 Times Sara Ali Khan Left Us In Splits With Her Shayari!

Daughter of suave Saif Ali Khan and firebrand Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is a beauty with brains. She is a perfect mix of royalty and spunkiness which makes her the princess of hearts across the nation.

Mind you, she holds a degree in law and political science at the Columbia University in New York and had admitted in an interview that she was a nerd until she began her dreamy romance with the showbiz. "I love history as a subject. You can leave me in a museum and six hours will just race by for me," the actress had once said.

While speculations about her debut always hit the tinsel town, the star kid left everyone shell-shocked with her major transformation when she dropped from a whopping 96 kgs to a svelte 55 kgs. She was launched in Bollywood by Abhishek Kapoor in 2018 film Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. The audience was in awe of her striking screen presence. Next, she wooed the audience with the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, which was followed by Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. Sara Ali Khan now has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re coming up next alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

When not acting in films, Sara is busy channeling her inner poetess through her shayaris which she calls 'Sara Ki Shayari.' As the actress turns 26 tomorrow (August 12), we bring you a few instances when she left us in splits with her shayaris.