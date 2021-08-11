5 Times Sara Ali Khan Left Us In Splits With Her Shayari!
Daughter of suave Saif Ali Khan and firebrand Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is a beauty with brains. She is a perfect mix of royalty and spunkiness which makes her the princess of hearts across the nation.
Mind you, she holds a degree in law and political science at the Columbia University in New York and had admitted in an interview that she was a nerd until she began her dreamy romance with the showbiz. "I love history as a subject. You can leave me in a museum and six hours will just race by for me," the actress had once said.
While speculations about her debut always hit the tinsel town, the star kid left everyone shell-shocked with her major transformation when she dropped from a whopping 96 kgs to a svelte 55 kgs. She was launched in Bollywood by Abhishek Kapoor in 2018 film Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. The audience was in awe of her striking screen presence. Next, she wooed the audience with the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, which was followed by Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. Sara Ali Khan now has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re coming up next alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
When not acting in films, Sara is busy channeling her inner poetess through her shayaris which she calls 'Sara Ki Shayari.' As the actress turns 26 tomorrow (August 12), we bring you a few instances when she left us in splits with her shayaris.
The
Love
Aaj
Kal
actress
posted
two
pictures
of
herself
in
white athleisure
and
captioned
them
as,
"White
white,
hold
your
core
tight🍦
Oh
yes,
and
braid
up
for
some
height
🙌
Always
smile
bright
😃
but
have
your
game
face
on
for
a
fight
💪
(swipe
left
for
this
sight😆)
#sarakishayari."
When Sara Gave Her Film Promotions A Poetic Twist
Coolie No 1 in a week on @primevideoin - ripe as a mango 🥭precious as a Pearl 🦪 #sarakishayari #christmasKiTayari #CoolieWillBeFire-y."
A Poem With A Twist
"Turn
and
Twist
🦋🌀 Having
fun
is
the
gist
🧚🏻♀️💙 Now
I
can
cross
this
off
my
list
📝 As
Sara
ki
Shayari
was
thoroughly
missed
🤣, Sorry
guys
I
couldn't
resist
👀
Hopefully my poem won't be dismissed 🙏🏻🙌🧿." Well, only Sara can come up with such hilarious captions for her posts.
Sara Ali Khan's Special Promise
"Colour pop 🌈🍭 Time to shop 💁🏻♀️Track pants or a sexy crop👌🏻🤘🏻 Purple lipstick cap on top 💄🧢 Hair inside post chop chop 💇♀️ Sara ki Shayari will never stop‼️🛑👏🏻," Sara's funny caption is all things cute!
Riding Lessons From Sara
The actress shared this picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal in which Imtiaz Ali is seen guiding her how to ride a bike. Her caption read, "Sometimes error outweighs trial! 💁🏻♀️🙅🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ Especially when you can get severely ghayal‼️❌🆘 You'd rather run 💯 km than trust me for a mile 🤷♀️🏍 Chhodo bike, scooter, gaadi- I only like ghungroo and Payal 🔔 💃#sarakishayari."