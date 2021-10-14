Hema Malini's Iconic Roles Which Make Her Bollywood's One And Only 'Dream Girl'
From dancing on glass shrapnel, climbing fans on ceilings to beating the baddies to pulp with a whip, Hema Malini did it all on the celluloid. At the same time, she could also easily transform into a damsel in distress, exchanging coy looks at her love interest. She could act, dance and emote so well that the audience fell in love with her and bestowed her with the title 'Dream Girl'. Of course, she is one for millions across the globe.
After getting rejected in the Tamil film industry as a 15-year old for being too skinny, she was launched opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapnon Ka Saudagar. After a string of films like Waaris and Sharafat, Hema first tasted big success with Dev Anand's Johnny Mera Naam and followed it with films like Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Khushboo, Sholay, Charas amongst others. She was one of the top leading ladies who ruled the marquee for several years.
"I still believe there are many women far more beautiful than me in the country. But now I've started believing I am not so bad either. I would look at pictures of myself from 30 years and cringe. But now I can look at old pictures of mine with more confidence, and say, kuch toh baat hai, varna itne dinon tak main kaise tik payee hoon (how else did I manage to sustain myself for so long?," the timeless beauty had said in an interview.
As Hema Malini turns 73 on Saturday (October 16, 2021), we list down some of her most memorable performances which prove why she is the ultimate 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood.
Basanti (Sholay)
"Yunki, yeh kaun bola?" Hema Malini as the no-nonsense talkative tangewali Basanti whose pride is her horse Dhanno left a lasting impression amid Jai-Veeru's camaraderie in Ramesh Sippy's 1975 dacoit film Sholay. Touted to be one of Hema's most memorable performances, it's a much watch for every cinephile!
Seeta And Geeta (Seeta Aur Geeta)
The audience was in for a double treat when Hema Malini played two contrasting characters in Ramesh Sippy's 1972 film Seeta Aur Geeta. Despite the tried and tested formula of twins separated at birth, the actress was a whiff of fresh air both, as the timid Seeta and the street-smart Geeta. Her comic timing was bang on in this classic.
Champabai (Dream Girl)
Pramod Chakraborty's 1977 film earned Hema Malini the moniker of Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' as she essayed a young woman who uses five disguises to steal money in order to maintain a home for orphans.
Indu (Satte Pe Satta)
Hema Malini was an absolute woot as the nurse Indu who takes it upon herself to help her hubby Ravi (Amitabh Bachchan)'s six ill-mannered and unsophisticated brothers in winning over their respective lady loves.
Ratna/Shanno (Raja Jani)
Hema Malini played the role of an imposter who takes the place of a missing princess in the 1972 film Raja Jani. Here, she stole our hearts as well when she went 'ABCD Chhodo Naino Se Naina Jodo' to woo Dharmendra.
Reshma (Dharmatma)
Even in a brief role, Hema Malini made quite an impact as the gypsy girl Reshma in Feroz Khan's Dharmatma. Who can forget Khan's character Ranbir swooning over the ethereal beauty in the two hugely popular songs 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho' and 'Tere Chehre Mein Woh Jadoo Hai'!
Chandramukhi/Paro (Kudrat)
The legendary actress pulled off yet another scintillating performance in Chetan Anand's 1981 film Kudrat. This was her and Rajesh Khanna's second reincarnation outing after Mehbooba. The film is remembered for the famous song 'Humhe Tumse Pyaar Kitna'.