Hema Malini's Iconic Roles Which Make Her Bollywood's One And Only 'Dream Girl'

From dancing on glass shrapnel, climbing fans on ceilings to beating the baddies to pulp with a whip, Hema Malini did it all on the celluloid. At the same time, she could also easily transform into a damsel in distress, exchanging coy looks at her love interest. She could act, dance and emote so well that the audience fell in love with her and bestowed her with the title 'Dream Girl'. Of course, she is one for millions across the globe.

After getting rejected in the Tamil film industry as a 15-year old for being too skinny, she was launched opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapnon Ka Saudagar. After a string of films like Waaris and Sharafat, Hema first tasted big success with Dev Anand's Johnny Mera Naam and followed it with films like Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Khushboo, Sholay, Charas amongst others. She was one of the top leading ladies who ruled the marquee for several years.

"I still believe there are many women far more beautiful than me in the country. But now I've started believing I am not so bad either. I would look at pictures of myself from 30 years and cringe. But now I can look at old pictures of mine with more confidence, and say, kuch toh baat hai, varna itne dinon tak main kaise tik payee hoon (how else did I manage to sustain myself for so long?," the timeless beauty had said in an interview.

As Hema Malini turns 73 on Saturday (October 16, 2021), we list down some of her most memorable performances which prove why she is the ultimate 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood.