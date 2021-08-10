Jacqueline Fernandez's Dance Moves Are Worth Going 'Lat Lag Gayee' & These Songs Scream It Loud!

Jacqueline Fernandez loves exploring different dance forms and the actress has spoken about it in many interviews. "I remember, as a child also, these looks and dance forms would always attract me. I would always wonder, "When would I be able to do this?". And, fortunately here I am," the actress had bared her heart. No doubt every time she hits the dance floors, she makes your heart go 'zip zap zoom'.

A former model and winner of the Miss 2006 Universe Sri Lanka pageant, Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut in Hindi films with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. Sadly, the film failed to garner enough eyeballs. After a dance number in Housefull, the actress went on to star in films like Murder 2 and Race 2. Both the films raked in numbers at the box office.

The actress further cemented her position as one of the top leading ladies with Salman Khan's Eid blockbuster Kick. During her journey in showbiz, the actress did go through her share of insecurities and doubts post Race 2 when she wasn't getting any movie offers. However, this didn't stop her from focusing on her goal and it was sweet success once again.

In a decade long journey, the diva has worked with many A-list stars and her films have earned million buck.

As Jacqueline Fernandez turns 36 tomorrow (August 11, 2021), we bring you some of her hit dance songs which we are totally addicted to. Have a look at them.

1. Genda Phool (Badshah Ft Jacqueline Fernandez)

Jacqueline Fernandez along with rapper Badshah give a quirky twist to Ratan Kahar's Begali folk song 'Boroloker biti lo'. The actress performing the dhunuchi dance adds more steam to this dance number.

2. Sau Tarah Ke (Dishoom)

Right from the time Jacqueline comes in crawling to her jig with the baddies armed with rifles and guns, the actress is hotness personified and oh wait, she even has Varun Dhawan for company.

3. Jumme Ki Raat (Kick)

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez give us enough reasons to cheer in this peppy song from Kick. Watch out for the portion where the latter performs some breathtaking gymnastic dance moves post chugging on a bottle of beer.

4. Lat Lag Gayi (Race 2)

Jacqueline Fernandez is at her seductive best in this hit dance number also featuring Saif Ali Khan. Together, the onscreen couple set the dance floor on fire.

5. Chandralekha (A Gentleman)

We bet you will have your jaw dropped just like Sidharth Malhotra after witnessing Jacqueline's astonishing pole dance moves in this party number.

6. Ek Do Teen (Baaghi 2)

While it's difficult to match 'dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance steps, Jacqueline Fernandez did quite a good job in this reprised version of 'Ek do teen.' While the lyrics and the song falter a bit, the actress keeps you glued to the screen with her sizzling dance moves.

7. Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy)

Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal's Roy was a collosal box office disappointment. But the actress did succeed in winning hearts with the super fun 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' song.

8. Jadoo Ki Jhappi (Ramaiya Vastavaiya)

Jacqueline Fernandez as a village belle shakes a leg with 'Indian Michael Jackson' Prabhudeva against the backdrop of 'sarson ke khet.' Can it get even more desi?