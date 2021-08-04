Kajol Always Makes Us Go 'Yeh Ladki Hai Allah' And We Have Got 5 Reasons For That!

A Huge Shoutout To Her For Defying Beauty Standards

In an industry obsessed with looks, Kajol refused to succumb to the narrow beauty standards during her early days. With her dusky complexion and famous 'unibrow', the actress proved that she is here to slay forever.

In one of her interviews, the Baazigar actress had mentioned that the idea of seeing the beauty in imperfection was something that her grandmother instilled in her at a very young age.

B For Bluntness

Take a look at any of her interviews and you will observe that the diva never sugarcoats her words. It's her frankness and candour which sets her apart from the crowd.

"I never gave a damn about what anyone said about me. I still don't," Kajol had once said and we love you for that, girl!

She Dared To Be Different

Remember how Kajol walked away with all the awards and accolades for her antagonist act in Bobby Deol-starrer Gupt? Years later, the actress won our hearts once again when she candidly admitted in an interview, "I always feel it's more interesting to watch women who are a little more okay with being grey than watching pure virgin white." We second that thought, Kads!

Mommy Goals

At the peak of her career, Kajol took a short sabbatical from films to focus on her family life. What we love about Mrs Devgn is that she has never been guilty about it! In fact, the actress has always been vocal about her 'family first' priority. For Kajol, her kids are her 'Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower'.

She's The Queen Of Romance

There's hardly anyone out there who doesn't skip a heartbeat when she romances Shah Rukh Khan on screen. She's a fire even when it comes to the other leading men like her hubby Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others. When it comes to the girl brigade, nobody romances like Kajol. Period.