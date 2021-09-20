Kareena Kapoor Khan's Iconic Dialogues Which Hold A Special Place In Our Hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan; well this name needs introduction! From accompanying her elder sister Karisma Kapoor as a kid on the film sets to exuding star power as a grown up with her achievements in Bollywood, the diva has come a long way.

Bebo was supposed to step in the film industry with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaho Naa...Pyaar Ha in 2000. However destiny had some other plans in store for her. The actress finally made her way on to the big screen with Abhishek Bachchan's Refugee. The film turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. But the light-eyed porcelain beauty caught everyone's attention.

After a string of flops and average farers, it was Karan Johar's ensemble film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum which catapulted her to fame. As the fashionista Poo, Bebo stole hearts of both, boys and girls! From thereon, Bebo began an interesting journey where she picked up films like Chameli, Yuva, Omkara, Dev amongst others. And then arrived Imtiaz Ali's 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met and life was never the same for her! Eventually, the actress became of the most sought-after leading ladies in B-town despite some stray 'misses'.

In a career spanning over two decades, Kareena turned out to be a trendsetter; both on the personal and professional front. From going size zero, her trademark pout to rocking the ramp during pregnancy, the dazzling star always remained in the news for her choices.

At the peak of her career, Bebo broke all stereotypes and married a much-older Saif Ali Khan. Naysayers warned her that it might mark a doom for her career. But the actress soon silenced all the critics when she jumped back to work and gave successful films. Cut to present, she is mommy to two kids, Taimur and Jeh along with making her presence felt on the big screen as well.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 41 tomorrow (September 21), we bring you some of her most iconic dialogues which will stay with us forever.