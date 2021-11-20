Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Movies That We Just Can't Wait To Watch On The Big Screen!
The first time when Kartik Aaryan landed in Mumbai, the Gwailor lad's first stop was Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Bandra where he among the huge crowd outside the mansion was waiting to catch a glimpse of India's most loved superstar.
With starry dreams in his eyes, Kartik continued to pursue his ambition and after many tiring rounds of auditions, he bagged his first feature film Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 via Facebook. His monologue from the film became a rage with the youngsters and four years later, he returned back with its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. In between he did Subhash Ghai's Kaanchi: The Unbreakable which sank at the box office without a trace. Even Ashwni Dhar's Guest Inn London failed to entice the audience.
Dhamaka Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Hits The Right Button And Pulls Off An Explosive Performance
And then arrived the defining point in Kartik's career in the form of Luv Ranjan's rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which raked in huge moolah at the box office and since then, there is no looking back for this popular actor who went to feature in films like Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dhamaka.
Kartik Aaryan Reveals What He Enjoyed The Most About His Role In Dhamaka; Says 'It Was Emotionally Draining'
As Kartik Aaryan turns a year older tomorrow (November 22, 2021), we list down his upcoming movies for which our excitement levels are truly through the roof.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan's first tryst with horror comedy. While we already know that the young star has an impeccable comic timing, it would be quite interesting to watch how he reinvents himself in this genre. If the director is to be believed, Kartik has done a 'fantastic job' in the film, well then, we just can't wait to watch him cast a spell on us in this 'bhool bhulaiyaa' on screen!
Shehzada
Kartik Aaryan steps into superstar Allu Arjun's shoes for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also marks Aaryan's reunion with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon on the big screen. So, are you ready to watch the actor dance his way into your hearts in a true-blue filmy style?
Freddy
Kartik Aaryan is all set to dabble with romantic thriller for the first time with Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy and has Alaya F for his company. The film is said to be filled with 'unpredictable twists and sharp turns' and has a theme which revolves around what happens when the lines between love and obsession get blurred. Looks like we are going to chew off our nails while watching this flick!
Captain India
What happens when you have the darling of the masses Kartik joining hands with critically acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta? You get an intriguing collaboration like Captain India! The film based on a chapter from Indian history features Kartik as a pilot.
Untitled Film With Sameer Vidwans
Kartik has also signed National Award winning Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwan's Bollywood directorial debut which is touted to be an unique moving love story which promises to present the Dhamaka actor like never before.