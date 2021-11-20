Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Movies That We Just Can't Wait To Watch On The Big Screen!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan's first tryst with horror comedy. While we already know that the young star has an impeccable comic timing, it would be quite interesting to watch how he reinvents himself in this genre. If the director is to be believed, Kartik has done a 'fantastic job' in the film, well then, we just can't wait to watch him cast a spell on us in this 'bhool bhulaiyaa' on screen!

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan steps into superstar Allu Arjun's shoes for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also marks Aaryan's reunion with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon on the big screen. So, are you ready to watch the actor dance his way into your hearts in a true-blue filmy style?

Freddy

Kartik Aaryan is all set to dabble with romantic thriller for the first time with Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy and has Alaya F for his company. The film is said to be filled with 'unpredictable twists and sharp turns' and has a theme which revolves around what happens when the lines between love and obsession get blurred. Looks like we are going to chew off our nails while watching this flick!

Captain India

What happens when you have the darling of the masses Kartik joining hands with critically acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta? You get an intriguing collaboration like Captain India! The film based on a chapter from Indian history features Kartik as a pilot.

Untitled Film With Sameer Vidwans

Kartik has also signed National Award winning Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwan's Bollywood directorial debut which is touted to be an unique moving love story which promises to present the Dhamaka actor like never before.