Sanjay Dutt's Bad Boy Act Has Always Been Hit With The Masses; These Films Scream It Loud!

Khalnayak

"Nayak nahin khalnayak hoon tu," the crowd went hysterical in cinema halls when Sanjay Dutt as the notorious criminal Ballu Balram picked up the other side of law in Subhash Ghai's 1993 film Khalnayak.

Not many people know that Khalnayak was initially supposed to be a small art house film with Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar in leading roles. However, Ghai ended up making it as a masala film with Jackie and Sanjay!

Vaastav: The Reality

Touted to be one of the most significant films in Dutt's filmography, this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial had the actor essaying the role of Raghu, an unemployed youngster who ends up becoming a feared gangster. The actor's performance in this crime drama was worth 'pachaas tola'. No doubt, Sanjay had said that this film gave the real sense of being an actor!

Musafir

Sporting a spiky haircut and a stylish beard with a cigar in his hand, Sanjay Dutt oozed swag as the ruthless and verbose drug lord Billa in Sanjay Gupta's 2004 action thriller Musafir.

Agneepath

"Tum kya leke aaye the, aur kya leke jaaoge." Well, unlike this dialogue mouthed by his character Kaanch Cheena in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath, Dutt delivered a chilling performance and walked away with accolades. Bald, tattooed and clad in black, the actor personified all things evil in this action thriller and gave us plenty of reasons to loathe him in the movie. His confrontation scene with Hrithik in the climax made our skin crawl!

Panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was a flop show at the box office, but Dutt did manage to send a chill down the spine as the main antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali in his limited screen time.

KGF Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt's KGF Chapter 2 is yet to hit the theatrical screens but his first look as the main antagonist Adheera has already created a lot of buzz among the audience. Sporting a tattooed face with his hair styled in braids, Dutt as the Viking-styled villain promises to drop a bomb on screen. In fact in one of his interviews, the actor had revealed that Adheera is the craziest role he has played so far.

With that revelation, the actor has added more to our curiosity!